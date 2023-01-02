ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

As Capitol police became overpowered on Jan. 6, the Pentagon sent security to the homes of military leaders, per the former Capitol police chief

By Kelsey Neubauer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVTxR_0k0bU17300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PakpE_0k0bU17300
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifying before Congress about Jan. 6

Getty Images North America

  • Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is releasing his book "Courage Under Fire" on Jan. 3.
  • The Washington Post got an advanced copy and released some of the contents Sunday.
  • The book will detail what went wrong on Jan. 6 and how it could happen again.

The country is not adequately prepared for another domestic terror attack, according to the man who helmed the Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 attack in 2021 .

In his new book "Courage Under Fire," the police department's former Chief Steven Sund claimed there was a lack of communication and a neglectful response from federal agencies — such as the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI —  responsible for protecting the US against terror.

This ultimately resulted in the violent attack on the Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of the election, The Washington Post, which had early access to the book, reported.

"The security and information-sharing policies and mandates put in place after September 11 failed miserably on January 6," Sund said in the book, according to the Post."We failed miserably to see the apparent warning signs and the danger, like a 'gray rhino,' charging right at us."

Sund revealed shocking new details of the day — including how the Pentagon sent teams to protect military leaders in their homes, while a desperate Sund requested aid back at the Capitol as his department fought to protect hundreds of lawmakers and their staff . Help from the military did not come for another three hours, The Post reported, after the building was already clear.

"The Pentagon fully understands the urgency and danger of the situation even as it does nothing to support us on the Hill," he wrote, per The Post. "For the past several hours, we have been battling a mob at the Capitol and the fight has been televised around the world.

"We have multiple fatalities including a shooting inside the Capitol," he continued. "We have had to secure members of Congress, the vice president and his family and the next three levels of succession to the president of the United States. And the military has made no effort whatsoever to help end this."

He also said that the national security agencies did not give him notice of the severity of the threats they had known about, and that politics often take priority over security within the Capitol Police, something he claims is a "recipe for disaster," according to the Post.

The book's revelations come as the Jan. 6 committee released new documents from its final report .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 97

1234444
4d ago

Doesn’t help when even our own govt employees purposely skirt security like Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert did who 'blew past' Capitol security on way to Zelensky’s speech. These two abuse their own safety standards within the capitol bcus their immature indignant selves wanted to create their own diva moment without any regard to anyone else in the building just to be a distraction for the evening. Disgraceful, disrespectful, embarrassing & sabotaging behavior should be reprimanded. These aren’t teenagers sneaking into their parents “adult only” get together… it was world leaders there for serious official business regarding the state of our world for Christ sake. Shameful ignorance.

Reply(5)
18
drew pedersen
4d ago

Hey, Republicans! When Trump loses again in 2024 could y'all maybe NOT attack our nation's Capitol? Thanks in advance! #CrybabySoreLoserDonald

Reply(25)
31
Colleen Troxel
4d ago

The Pentagon obviously did not respond correctly. This needs to be investigated. The problems with our security are going to lead to patronage. You can't have your political opponents providing your security.

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Former President Taken into Custody By Country

Peru has detained its former leader Pedro Castillo, who was removed from office earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. A judge in the country ordered Castillo be taken into custody during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The judge ordered Castillo be held in custody for seven days.
Business Insider

Business Insider

810K+
Followers
47K+
Post
498M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy