Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent, and I believe he could be a good fit for the Boston Celtics. .

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 26-10 in 36 games and in the middle of a four game winning streak.

There is little that they need to improve on.

That said, one area in which they could use more depth is the power forward/center position (the team also ranks 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game).

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins still remains a free agent, and I believe the Celtics should consider signing him at some point for their 2023 NBA Playoff run.

Why Cousins?

The four-time NBA All-Star is no longer the elite player he once was, but he is only 32 years old and is coming off a season where he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 games.

He played 17 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and 31 for the Denver Nuggets (he also played in five NBA Playoff games with the Nuggets).

Cousins has experience being a role player on an elite team (he played 30 regular season games and eight NBA Playoff games for the 2019 Golden State Warriors).

The Celtics have such a talented roster that they would not need to rely on Cousins.

Instead, they could use him in specific games, making them more dangerous heading into the NBA Playoffs.

Last season, the former Kentucky star had a game where he put up 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block (on 10/14 shooting) in less than 24 minutes of playing time.

A solid performance like that in a playoff game could be the difference between winning and losing a series.

The Celtics are in an excellent position to get back to the NBA Finals, and I believe Cousins would be a good player to add to their bench.