$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania for New Year’s Eve drawing

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pa., the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day.

The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.

Another two tickets sold in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn’t even in the top 10

The winning numbers on New Year’s Eve were:

Winning Numbers: 18  37  44  50  64
Powerball: 11
Power Play: 03

To see how many winners there are from Wednesday’s drawing, all worth between $100 to $4, you can click here .

Comments / 2

WTAJ

$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

Scratcher worth $1 million sold at Wawa in Flourtown

The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that the Wawa at 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown sold a $1 million-winning We Wish You a Merry Million Scratch-Off ticket. For having sold the ticket, Wawa receives a $5,000 bonus. The prize has been claimed. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20...
FLOURTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Flourtown Wawa sells $1M winning scratch-off lottery ticket

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced today that a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold by the Wawa 1601 Bethlehem Pike in Flourtown this week. The ticket was reportedly a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off, a $20 game. The Flourtown Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Treasury looking to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Farm Show 2023 butter sculpture unveiled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture is a PA Farm Show favorite. This year’s sculpture was unveiled Thursday, and it highlights the 2023 Farm Show’s theme “Rooted in Progress.” Carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, the sculpture depicts generations of a dairy farming family celebrating how they work together to produce food for their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa officials outline efforts to combat human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss one thing Human trafficking, they worked to outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

