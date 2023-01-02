Read full article on original website
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
First Alert Weather Day for Monday's freezing rain and snow!
Our new year is wasting no time in getting another winter storm blasting thru the Rockies. The stage has already been set with a huge blast of snow in the western mountains over the weekend. Where some areas picked up one to two feet by Sunday afternoon with more on the way into Monday.Imbedded in this moisture flow is a cut off storm system that will swing over southern Colorado Sunday night bringing freezing rain and snow to the Denver metro area overnight Sunday into Monday morning. As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the start...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Monday in Denver
Cold and foggy, with periods of light snow for Denver and the eastern plains through tonight. Mountain snow continues through Wednesday, with clearing skies over eastern CO Tuesday.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
See how much snow fell in your Colorado city
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Day as snow and freezing fog helped usher in the new year. More snow will be arriving for the evening commute.
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
KKTV
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing man
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing person alert in the State of Colorado on Tuesday. At about noon a missing poster for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil was shared. Vigil was last seen in Denver on Dec. 29 at about 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of Knox Ct. When he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.
rockydailynews.com
Broomfield man missing since Dec. 20
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police need help to locate a missing man that was last seen three weeks ago on Dec. 20. According to the Broomfield Police Department, 27-year-old Spencer McCollum was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2022. BPD said his last known activity before the holiday season was...
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Here's how much snow to expect tonight in your Colorado town
Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range. While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that...
rockydailynews.com
1 killed in stabbing in east Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead. According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street. The area is on the border of the East Colfax and Lowry Field neighborhoods.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The first metro Denver child born in 2023
It only took seven minutes into the new year for the first baby to be born in metro Denver, maybe the whole state, according to a news release from UCHealth. Named Jimena Giselle Jimenez Alvarez, the newborn was delivered by staff at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.
Colorado library closes due to meth contamination
Boulder, Colorado, has closed its main public library due to methamphetamine contamination in the facility's bathrooms and some seating areas, city officials say.
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
New year means new laws take effect in Colorado
A new year means new laws take effect in Colorado. One requires most grocery, retail, and convenience stores in Colorado to charge 10 cents for every plastic or paper bag shoppers use.
Two bodies found under Colorado interstate, charges filled against suspect
Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in Denver, after two people were found dead beneath Interstate 70 earlier this month, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. Officers from the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the westbound offramp of I-70 and North Washington...
