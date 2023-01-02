Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
KATU.com
Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed in North Portland crash identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed by a driver in North Portland last December. The crash happened at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. David W. Northcutt, 50,...
KATU.com
Suspect in old Portland Korean Church fire claims voices told them to start 3-alarm blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The person accused of setting fire to a historic church in downtown Portland appeared in court on Thursday. Police arrested Cameron Storer, also known as Nicolette Fait, as the suspect in the fire at the former Portland Korean Church on 10th Avenue on Tuesday evening. The...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
KATU.com
Driver dies in the hospital weeks after crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Southeast Portland in mid-December has died in the hospital, police officials said. Christopher Rios, 18, of Portland died in the hospital on January 1. Rios was injured in a crash on December 17 at about 8:50 a.m. near the...
Arrest made in downtown Portland church building fire
PORTLAND, Ore — A person is under arrest and facing arson charges for setting the fire that destroyed a historic abandoned church in downtown Portland on Tuesday night. 28-year-old Cameron David Storer, also referred to as Nicolette Fait, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue statement. They were identified as a suspect and taken into custody by the Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Investigations Unit.
Victim of vicious attack at MAX stop in Gresham identified by authorities
GRESHAM, Ore. — David Woodard is in disbelief that a man he once shared a house with was the victim of a vicious attack. "I'm really shocked and surprised," Woodard said. "I'm so sorry for Gary and I'd hate for that to happen to anybody." Court documents identify 78-year-old...
Chronicle
Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day
A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
KATU.com
Portland Police find a 10-year-old driving a stolen car out of a fast-food restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police caught a 10-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car after spotting the child speeding out of a North Portland fast food restaurant parking lot early Friday morning. At about 1:15 a.m. Friday, a Portland Police officer on patrol near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard...
KATU.com
WashCo. Sheriff's Office, Tigard police safely locate missing and endangered elderly man
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tigard Police have successfully located an elderly man after he was declared missing early Wednesday morning. Tigard Police confirmed at 10:20 a.m. that Ottie Binschus, 68, had been located and was safe. ORIGINAL STORY |. On Tuesday, January...
KGW
Downtown Portland church building destroyed by fire to be demolished
City engineers evaluated the structure and deemed it unsafe. The building was formerly home to the Portland Korean Church but has been vacant for years.
KATU.com
PBOT installs vehicle 'chokepoints' near Jefferson High School after recent gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — New safety measures have been installed near Jefferson High School in North Portland after three students were hurt in two separate shootings near the school late last year. The Portland Bureau of Transportation put up new post barriers up along Commercial Avenue, forcing cars to drive...
Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested after dangerous high-speed car chase through SE Portland
A man was arrested after going on a dangerous high-speed car chase through various SE neighborhoods on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 10:36 p.m., a PPB East Precinct officer was in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when they took note of a black Dodge Charger with no license plates, traveling southbound on Southeast 122nd Avenue at a high speed.
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
KATU.com
Can You ID This Person? FBI, ATF helping with SE Portland bank arson investigation
Portland Police officials are asking for help finding a suspect linked to an arson investigation at the Bank of America branch on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard from New Year’s Eve. Portland Police said its team is working with the FBI, ATF, and Portland Fire on the case. While details surrounding...
KATU.com
Police: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home died in murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the two people found dead December 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were involved in a murder-suicide. PAST COVERAGE | Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood mourns elderly couple found dead inside home. The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Barbara P. Reader. The Medical Examiner has determined...
