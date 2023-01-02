Grocery stores go to a lot of effort to make sure the presentation of fresh fruit and vegetables in the produce section looks close to perfect. If you've ever grown your own or been to a farm, one thing that might strike you is how the fruit and veg offerings aren't the same uniform shapes and colors that you get in the local store. That's because the "non-sellable" or "imperfect" produce makes up 40% of total food waste, according to Forbes. Plus, all the items are in a perishable state so stores hope that their customers are going to handle things with care. Unlike pre-packaged goods, it's easy for consumers to check which items are ripe or overripe in order to pick the best fruit and veg for your home. That's where poking and prodding tends to come into play, because traditionally, we're taught to use the squeeze test.

1 DAY AGO