‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
Walmart Is Banning Single-Use Bags In Two More States
Plastic bags have been in use since the late '50s, but they really took off in the following decade, eventually making up 80% of all grocery bags used in stores by 1996. These bags were considered a huge convenience — stronger and sturdier than paper bags and able to hold more items. They could more easily be scrunched down and stored away or even reused as a garbage bag. However, what consumers didn't appreciate back then was the environmental impact such a small item would have. The list of damages done by plastic bags is extensive: taking years to decompose, releasing toxic gases if you burn them, blocking stormwater drains, and even killing animals that get tangled in them, per the International Bar Association.
How Many Restaurants Does Buddy Valastro Actually Own?
Long before popular baking shows made the term "celebrity baker" mainstream, TLC's own Buddy Valastro was the king of the kitchen that the silver screen couldn't get enough of. Debuting in April 2009, Valastro's cake-themed reality show followed the baker and his large Italian family as they managed Carlo's Bakery, the family's well-known Hoboken, New Jersey-based cake shop.
Korean Corn Cheese Is Like Traditional Fondue On Steroids
Cheese is one of the most loved foods in the entire world. This dairy product is so popular that in 2020 in the U.S., the average American consumed around 40.2 pounds of it and the number just keeps on rising (per Statista). Wisconsin and California as current leaders in U.S. cheese production. Many turophiles, or cheese lovers, have probably already reveled in the taste and textures of classic Swiss fondues.
The Scientific Reason Butter Is Yellow
According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2014 the U.S. hit a 40 year record high for butter consumption, consuming the most butter we'd consumed since the dawn of the fat-free era. And that was before butter boards, so one can just imagine what those numbers look like today. While Americans may have preferred cholesterol-free margarine for much of the 20th century, butter is back in a big way (per Food Network). Who would have ever thought that the hot hors d'oeuvre of the moment would be slathering butter on a piece of wood?
Sunflower Butter Has Finally Made Its Way To Aldi Shelves
Whether you're allergic to tree nuts or simply looking for a peanut butter alternative, sunflower butter is an excellent option. According to Very Well Fit, sunflower butter is made from sunflower seeds and produced in factories free from cross-contamination by most common food allergens. Though sunflower butter tastes "earthier" than peanut butter, it has a similar texture and can be used in all the same ways.
Why Dry January Promises To Be Bigger Than Ever In 2023
Dry January is getting to be sort of a thing. First started in 2012 by Emily Robinson in preparation for a half-marathon, the idea has really taken off (via Alcohol Change). It's not terribly surprising if you think about it: December is typically a month of indulgence for most, as holiday parties proliferate and revelers partake of a bevy of seasonal treats and spirits. January brings the new year and thoughts of reform and resolutions, with a large percentage of those resolutions are focused on health and wellness, with healthier diets, weight loss, and exercise topping the list (per Statista). As people consider improving their quality of life, decreasing alcohol consumption is often a natural place to turn, and getting on board with a group movement like Dry January makes it easier to make better and lasting changes (via The Washington Post).
Is Bone-In Steak Really More Flavorful Than Boneless?
Beef is the third most eaten type of meat throughout the world, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The most popular is pork, with poultry coming in second and sheep and goats in fourth. Beef is very versatile, and there are a lot of different cuts that are great for various dishes. Roasts, ribs, and brisket are meant to be braised, while sirloins and steaks are typically best grilled or pan fried, per Certified Angus Beef. Many cuts can be purchased with bones left in or bones removed, depending on preference.
Chiko Rolls: The Savory Australian Snack Inspired By Chinese Egg Rolls
Most Australian kids growing up in the '70s and '80s would be familiar with the iconic Chiko Roll advertisements that hung on the walls of their local fish and chip joint. Later on, the ads featuring scantily-clad girls on motorbikes eating the fried food, were seen as controversial and were changed accordingly (via The Age). Despite the change in advertising, however, the Chiko Roll is still an iconic part of Australian food culture and also on the menu at most independent fast food eateries, including those around located around surf beaches.
The Best Mediterranean Cookbooks In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Mediterranean isn't just one of the world's most glamorous vacation destinations; it's also home to the cuisine that U.S. News & World Report calls the healthiest diet in the world. Though it's often called the Mediterranean diet, this style of cooking is less of a traditional diet and is really a cultural heritage of cooking and eating that happens to bring along a plethora of health benefits. While this does mean doctors may recommend it for people with certain conditions, it wasn't created for health reasons.
Does Blowing On Hot Food Actually Make A Difference?
Coffee and fries are arguably two of the worst offenders when it comes to food using the power and hurt of heat as a vicious, calculating, and unexpected weapon. No matter how many hundreds or thousands of times we've been suddenly scalded by hot food or a burning drink, at some point, we are inevitably going to be caught again.
Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot
You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Why You Should Never Buy Alcoholic Drinks At An Airport
There are a lot of different phobias or fears that affect many people around the world. Fears are generally broken down into five groups: fear of animals; fear of medical issues, blood, or injuries; fear of certain situations; fear of the environment; and others, such as drowning, choking, or loud noises, per Healthline. Each fear has its own name, too. For example, achluophobia is the fear of darkness, acrophobia is the fear of heights, catoptrophobia is the fear of mirrors, octophobia is the fear of the number eight, and phobophobia is the fear of phobias.
Target And Tabitha Brown Unite For Head-Turning Vegan Grocery Lineup
Tabitha Brown has her pulse on what vegans want, and vegans want Target products. The third release of Tabitha Brown for Target Vegan Food and Kitchen Collection will include cookware, table decor, storage containers, and grocery items (via Vegconomist). "With this collection, I intentionally want to spread joy in the kitchen through food and color," Brown, or Tab, as her fans know her, tells Essence. The collection is all about making vegan products accessible and joyful to make. In photos for the line, she smiles over vibrantly patterned and colored pans, plates, and tablecloths as she samples some of the many ready-made and easy-to-cook vegan offerings.
Burger King's Quad Stacker Returns To Menus Nationwide
Burger King is introducing a sandwich so big it might not even fit in your mouth at one time. We're talking about a burger with not one, not two, not even three, but up to four patties. And what's more, this isn't the first time BK has unleashed this ground beef behemoth. The Quad Stacker, as this giant is formally known, was originally released in the heart of the Super Size era in 2006 (per YouTube). The massive sandwich was originally intended as part of a kick to help the brand appeal to men 20 to 34.
Colorado Is Getting Slammed With A Massive Egg Shortage
The humble chicken egg has long been a staple in American pantries. Lovingly referred to as "nature's perfect food" (per Rolling Strong), it does have a lot going for it. Medical News Today shared that they're high in protein; are a source of vitamin A, B-12, and selenium; and benefit your eyes, skin, and brain health. They even come in a neat little shelled case.
Freshly Quits Delivery Service Due To Drastic Drop In Subscriptions
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, meal delivery services were certainly around, but they were nowhere near as popular. Per Grand View Research, the meal delivery industry was only worth around $4.5 billion in 2020, but it skyrocketed to $6.1 billion by 2021. To date, the industry has grown to be worth around $20.5 billion.
What Is A Chinese Cleaver And What Is It Best Used For?
There are a lot of different kitchen knives that are each best suited for various tasks. There's the classic, versatile chef's knife that can handle pretty much anything, a paring knife that's best for mincing, a boning knife that's used to remove bones from meat, a bread knife that's great for slicing loaves of bread or tomatoes, and many more (via Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts). It's important to have the proper knife for the task because using a paring knife, for example, to cut a loaf of bread would be a lot more difficult compared to if you had a proper bread knife to slice bread.
You Don't Need To Squeeze Produce To See If It's Fresh
Grocery stores go to a lot of effort to make sure the presentation of fresh fruit and vegetables in the produce section looks close to perfect. If you've ever grown your own or been to a farm, one thing that might strike you is how the fruit and veg offerings aren't the same uniform shapes and colors that you get in the local store. That's because the "non-sellable" or "imperfect" produce makes up 40% of total food waste, according to Forbes. Plus, all the items are in a perishable state so stores hope that their customers are going to handle things with care. Unlike pre-packaged goods, it's easy for consumers to check which items are ripe or overripe in order to pick the best fruit and veg for your home. That's where poking and prodding tends to come into play, because traditionally, we're taught to use the squeeze test.
How To Substitute Lemon Juice For Cream Of Tartar In Baking
There are some ingredients in the cupboard you might not use often, but you always have them on hand just in case. Think about baking soda. If you don't bake often, you might not always have it in your supplies, but it's a good item to keep in stock for everything from brushing your teeth to making chicken with the crispiest skin ever. And then, when you do get a craving for your favorite cookies, boom — you've got what you need to make a batch.
