Glendale, CA

Woman killed after being hit by Metro bus in Glendale

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a Metro bus in Glendale Sunday morning.

According to Glendale Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue.

Paramedics arrived and found a woman trapped under the bus.

Unable to reach the woman, a heavy-duty tow truck was called to assist the situation and the bus off of her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the crash.

