Hawaii State

Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 5 days ago
KAPAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There are many species of wildlife in Hawai’i that are found no where else in the world.

The Hawaiian Nēnē is a species of goose that is found throughout our islands. It is endangered, and Hawai’i’s Department of Land and Natural Resources works hard to ensure their safety and development.

DLNR said that a nēnē by the name of 22-216 became injured with a broken wing. He had to be taken to the Hawai’i Wildlife Center for recovery.

Since this nēnē had a mate, they brought the mate along to be reunited with 22-216.

During their stay at the center, the two decided to start a family.

While this was good news, the staff had to get the new baby nēnē to their native lands before they imprinted on the sanctuary.

Fortunately, 22-216 had a full recovery just as the baby nēnē and their mom needed to be relocated.

The family was safely taken to their new home on Maunakea. DLNR continues to monitor them as they begin their life in the new year. Hau’oli Makahiki Hou!

