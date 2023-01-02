BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy to our west will develop a weak area of low pressure just south of New England today. This area of low pressure will pass well south of Maine this afternoon and evening. As it does so, it will bring us a chance for some snow showers and even some periods of steadier light snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Based on the track of the system, the bulk of its precipitation will pass offshore. We could see a coating to an inch or two in spots by later this evening with the best chance of accumulations being closer to the coast. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Any light snow and snow showers that we see will move out later this evening and early tonight with skies staying cloudy for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-20s.

