wabi.tv
Dover-Foxcroft family house destroyed by fire, Red Cross now assisting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A family in Dover-Foxcroft is without a home after fire destroyed their residence Wednesday night. The Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department telling TV5 they were called from a home on East Dover Road around 7:00 p.m. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to the second...
wabi.tv
Game Wardens urge caution on ice
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve had colder days mixed in with milder days, so if you’re planning on hitting the ice anytime soon, you should be mindful of a few things. Maine Game Wardens are warning that with a warmer winter thus far, those planning on going out on to the ice should be extra cautious, even if we do have a few days of freezing temperatures.
wabi.tv
Maine campers set another attendance record in 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine campers set a record for visits to state park campgrounds last year, furthering a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maine State Park campgrounds recorded more than 319,000 visitor nights last year, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands said Friday in a statement. That was about 4,000 more campers than the previous year.
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down...
wabi.tv
Gov. Mills celebrates second inauguration in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills was official sworn in Wednesday for her second term as the Governor of the State of Maine. “I will faithfully discharge to the best of my ability, the duties incumbent of me as the Governor of the State.” Mills said. Doors were...
wabi.tv
Cat sanctuary helps cats and seniors find companions
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Even on the greyest day in Somerset County, there’s a spot in St. Albans that is light, warm and full of life. Or...you could say nine lives. Spirits Place cat sanctuary helps cats from all backgrounds have a place to call home. ”I started...
wabi.tv
Nominations open for 2023 County Teachers of the Year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re just a few days in to 2023, but the search is already underway for the Maine Teacher of the Year for 2024. Educate Maine is now accepting nominations for 2023 County Teachers of the Year. “What we’re looking for is the teacher that really...
wabi.tv
Mostly Cloudy, Snow Showers & Light Snow Possible Thru This Evening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy to our west will develop a weak area of low pressure just south of New England today. This area of low pressure will pass well south of Maine this afternoon and evening. As it does so, it will bring us a chance for some snow showers and even some periods of steadier light snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Based on the track of the system, the bulk of its precipitation will pass offshore. We could see a coating to an inch or two in spots by later this evening with the best chance of accumulations being closer to the coast. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Any light snow and snow showers that we see will move out later this evening and early tonight with skies staying cloudy for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-20s.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Health shifts 1,400 employees to Minnesota company
Maine (WABI) - 1,400 Northern Light Health employees will soon be employed by a much larger global company as the system enters a new partnership to improve efficiency. Northern Light Thursday announced a strategic relationship with Minnesota-based Optum, which is owned by UnitedHealth Group. Optum will manage Northern Light’s revenue...
beckersdental.com
4 dental acquisitions in December
A Maine dental practice that purchased a clinic to prevent its closure and three other acquisitions that took place in the dental industry in December:. 1. Spear Education, a dental education provider, was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. 2. Henry Schein purchased a majority ownership stake in...
wabi.tv
DHHS report shows state involvement before the death of 3-year-old
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WMTW) - The document outlines the involvement of Maine’s child protective services in the life of Maddox. It spans the three years of Maddox Williams’ life, with complaints starting at his birth in January 2018. Maddox was then taken from his mother’s custody, after a...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 Machias murder case
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man charged with the murder of a teenager in Machias was in court Wednesday morning. Jorge Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York that happened in Machias on November 4th, 2021.
