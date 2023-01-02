5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and 'felt more violent' than the previous quake, official says

Read full article on original website
KOMU
MDC warns public of damaged boat accesses in low water levels
COLUMBIA— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to use caution when using MDC boat ramps where some water levels are low. According to a Thursday press release from MDC, some boat ramps have been damaged from low water levels over the months. Notable low-water levels around the Lake of Ozarks and along the Missouri River.
Missouri DNR asks for public input on updated drought mitigation and response plan
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is developing an updated drought mitigation and response plan that will help guide future statewide response efforts. The current plan has been in use since 2002, the department said in a Friday news release. The revised plan explores various...
MSHP to participate in five-day human trafficking initiative
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) announced Friday that its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will participate in a human trafficking initiative Jan. 9 through Jan. 13. The initiative aims to educate and bring awareness to drivers, the general public and law enforcement officers. The agenda covers what...
Fake pills causing more fentanyl overdoses, journal says
A rise in fentanyl poisonings around Missouri is due to an increase in counterfeit pills laced with the dangerous drug, according to an article published in the Missouri State Medical Association’s journal. The report found an uptick in fentanyl overdoses in Boone County. “We’re especially concerned about this as...
'A diverse way to improve lives': CoMo Gives raises over $1.9 million
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in over $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal, but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021. "It was...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Jan. 4
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing. Missouri became the first state to execute an openly transgender person after Amber McLaughlin, 49, was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening. McLaughlin was convicted of stalking and killing her former girlfriend in 2003, then dumping the body near the Mississippi...
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
Missouri WIC benefits extended through September for participants
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri parents participating in the state's WIC program are getting more opportunities for aid to help care for their children. Missouri WIC announced Thursday the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) will have extended temporary benefits. According to the agency, WIC is Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
New Missouri legislation plans to enact new policies in 2023
COLUMBIA - The first legislative session of 2023 takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. and there is a wide variety of topics on both parties agendas. Medicaid expansion was passed back in 2020, with enrollment processing beginning back in Oct. of 2021, but lawmakers refused to fund the expansion in 2021.
