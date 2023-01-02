4-star DL Ashton Porter to announce commitment soon; Ducks hold as massive favorites

While the Oregon Ducks made a lot of noise in the early signing period of the 2023 recruiting cycle, we knew that there was a chance the class could continue to improve over the coming weeks with a few prospects left to announce their commitment.

One of those prospects is 4-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound tackle from Cy Ranch, Texas who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 39 DL in the nation and No. 329 overall player in the 2023 class.

Porter is set to announce his decision on Tuesday, January 3, at halftime of the Under Armour All-American game. He is down to a decision between the Oregon Ducks, Michigan State Spartans, Northwestern Wildcats, and Texas Longhorns. Oregon is the heavy favorite to land him at this point.

The UA All-American Game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so it’s likely that Porter’s announcement will come around 6 p.m. or so after the kick.

Ashton Porter’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 TX DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9007 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 81 TX DL On3 Recruiting 3 89 TX DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 255 pounds Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022

Took Official Visit to Oregon on December 16, 2022

Highlights

1

1