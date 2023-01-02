ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

4-star DL Ashton Porter to announce commitment soon; Ducks hold as massive favorites

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3qMY_0k0bQSTL00

While the Oregon Ducks made a lot of noise in the early signing period of the 2023 recruiting cycle, we knew that there was a chance the class could continue to improve over the coming weeks with a few prospects left to announce their commitment.

One of those prospects is 4-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound tackle from Cy Ranch, Texas who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 39 DL in the nation and No. 329 overall player in the 2023 class.

Porter is set to announce his decision on Tuesday, January 3, at halftime of the Under Armour All-American game. He is down to a decision between the Oregon Ducks, Michigan State Spartans, Northwestern Wildcats, and Texas Longhorns. Oregon is the heavy favorite to land him at this point.

The UA All-American Game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so it’s likely that Porter’s announcement will come around 6 p.m. or so after the kick.

Ashton Porter’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4 90 TX DL

247Sports Composite

4 0.9007 TX DL

Rivals

4 5.8 TX DL

ESPN

4 81 TX DL

On3 Recruiting

3 89 TX DL

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

255 pounds

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022
  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on December 16, 2022

Highlights

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An early look at the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 football schedule

The 2022 football season is officially behind us for the Oregon Ducks, and while there is a long stretch of off-season that stands between fans and more football in Autzen Stadium, that doesn’t mean that we can’t start to look forward. To start, we wanted to take an early look at the Ducks’ schedule in 2023 and highlight some of the biggest games, and most important spots for Oregon to start setting their focus. Of course, the final order and dates of the Pac-12 games are yet to be released, so beyond the non-conference schedule, all we have is the opponents...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite former 5-star DL Jordan Burch from South Carolina enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be on the take when it comes to high-end defensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, and one of the best options might have just become available. Former South Carolina Gamecocks’ DL Jordan Burch announced on Thursday that he would be entering the portal. A three-year starter in South Carolina, Burch is a former 5-star recruit who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class. If that weren’t intriguing enough on its own, consider the fact that Burch had the Georgia Bulldogs as one of his top schools going...
EUGENE, OR
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 five-star TE Duce Robinson speaks on top contenders

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2023 cycle. The Arizona product is the No. 1 tight end and No. 30 overall player in the On3 consensus rankings. He possesses a 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame, creating matchup problems for opposing secondaries. Additionally, Robinson holds over 25 offers from top programs across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy