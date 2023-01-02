Read full article on original website
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday
There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
Say hello to some of the first North Texas babies born in the new year!
BURLESON, Texas — The new year has arrived, and North Texas is already saying hello to some new humans. Methodist Richardson Medical Center said it welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday. "Baby Aiden Cabrera couldn't wait for the first sunrise of 2023!" the hospital said...
Weatherford police say man killed in shootout was person of interest in Michigan murder
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police say the man killed during a shootout on Christmas Eve has been identified as a person of interest in a Michigan murder investigation.Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 24, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia that was being tracked to an address on York Avenue.At 8:29 a.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact. Police said the stolen vehicle then fled, traveling westbound on Highway 180 before striking another vehicle at the Ric Williamson intersection.Police said after the crash, the suspect—now identified as 32-year-old Michael Delaney—exited the vehicle and "began shooting" at the officer.Delaney then ran into a nearby field "while continuously shooting over 25 rounds towards responding officers," police said. Officers returned fire and struck Delaney "multiple times," police said. He was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said Delaney was identified as a person of interest in a murder that took place in Michigan on Dec. 19 as well as the armed car-jacking in Georgia on Dec. 23. At this time, it is unknown why he was in Texas and this investigation remains ongoing.
fox4news.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth overnight. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday on Barclay Avenue, which is a few blocks south of Carter Riverside High School. Detectives believe the victim and suspect had an ongoing argument. The victim allegedly showed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
fox4news.com
8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Texas man is accused of killing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year’s Day. Police said they got a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found an 8-year-old boy who had...
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
