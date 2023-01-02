ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension

University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dave & Busters coming to Lafayette after buying 5 acres for just over $3M

Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette. The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

It's Carnival season. Here's a list of Acadiana Mardi Gras parades

The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge

With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef

Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site

The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA

