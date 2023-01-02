Read full article on original website
Check out the historic numbers this LSU women's basketball player is putting up
The next time the LSU women's basketball team plays at home, the school will unveil its first statue honoring a female athlete when All-American Seimone Augustus is honored on Jan. 15. The way Angel Reese is piling up milestones, she might be next. Reese had her 15th double-double in 15...
Matt McMahon looking for improved rebounding when LSU matches up with A&M
In its most recent outing Tuesday night, the LSU men's basketball team continued to show coach Matt McMahon some improvement on the offensive end of the floor in two key areas. For starters, LSU continued to keep turnovers to a minimum — committing just nine in a narrow loss to...
Offseason questions loom for LSU: What happens at QB; who fills in at CB and more
LSU left Camping World Stadium this week believing its program can take another step toward championship contention before it returns to Orlando, Florida, for the 2023 opener against Florida State. There is potential, but a lot must happen over the next eight months. Here are the first five of 10...
U-High rallies to force overtime, then tops East Ascension
University High showed that it can’t be counted out Thursday night. The Cubs trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but fought back to force overtime on their way to a 56-49 win over East Ascension. The game was one of four that U-High hosted...
JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history
Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
Heading home: Plaquemine High coach accepts head football job at Class 5A Thibodaux
It is a homecoming for Drey Trosclair, who is the new head football coach at Class 5A Thibodaux High School. Trosclair, who has served as coach at Ascension Catholic, Liberty and Plaquemine over the past eight years, is a Thibodaux native who played at E.D. White Catholic. “This is a...
Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him
Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
Dave & Busters coming to Lafayette after buying 5 acres for just over $3M
Dave & Busters is coming to Lafayette. The entertainment business purchased just over 5 acres at 201 Spring Farm Road for $3,066,624, according to land records posted late Friday. The purchase is expected to be one of two main anchors for second phase of the Ambassador Town Center shopping center next to Costco.
It's Carnival season. Here's a list of Acadiana Mardi Gras parades
The flag is raised and the king cakes are baking. Jan. 6 is called Twelfth Night as it is 12 days after Christmas. It is the feast of the Epiphany in the Catholic Church and marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child. It also marks the official opening of “Carnival season” in Louisiana.
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Black president and vice president selected for Baton Rouge school board in historic vote
In a historic vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose Black members to serve as its president and vice president Thursday — the first time in modern memory that the board has not had a White president or vice president. Dadrius Lanus, who is starting his second...
With retirements and promotions, 2023 brings changes for 19th District Court in Baton Rouge
With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is beginning the new year in transition. Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state district court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
Ruffino's Restaurant names new executive sous chef
Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant. Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
Dadrius Lanus says he has votes to be next president of East Baton Rouge school board
While he was campaigning in the fall for a second term representing District 2, Dadrius Lanus said repeatedly that if re-elected he would seek to become president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. Now, as one of just three incumbents returning to the nine-member board, Lanus says he...
Man shot, killed outside grocery store on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening outside the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, Baton Rouge EMS said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting with a male victim in the 2100 block of North Foster Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Council hopes to revamp Baton Rouge's scandal-plagued bus system by filling vacant board seats
The Metro Council will soon make two appointments to the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system in a bid to overhaul the leadership of the scandal-ridden agency. Amid a months-long investigation that started with the intention of replacing some members of the Capital Area Transit System...
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
