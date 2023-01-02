Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?
I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Brooke Shields Found Her Forever Home in NYC! Tour the Whimsical London-Inspired Property
From starring on Broadway stages to spending time with her family, New York City has always been one of Brooke Shields’ favorite places. The Suddenly Susan alum found the home of her dreams in the West Village. She and her husband, Chris Henchy, have created so many memories with their two daughters, Rowan and Grier, in the 20th-century abode.
Who’s to Blame? Hudson Valley Couple Looks to End ‘Lost in The Laundry’ Argument
If you are in a long-term relationship you already know that there are numerous things that can lead to you and your special someone getting into an argument. Some say the longer you are together the more things you'll have to fight about! If you've ever been in a "lovers quarrel" you know that sometimes you'll to any extreme to win the argument...LOL!! Some couples will even ask their favorite morning radio show and their fans for some help in deciding who is to blame.
A look inside the new City Winery restaurant at Grand Central Terminal
City Winery is betting big on Grand Central Terminal. In addition to its signature new bar in Vanderbilt Hall and grab-and-go spot City Jams, also on premise, City Winery has just debuted a high-end, farm-to-table restaurant right by the shuttle passage off 42nd Street—and it's looking pretty fancy. Dubbed...
Attention Collectors! This Artsy $6.5 Million Westchester Compound Comes With a 70-Piece Sculpture Park
For art collectors Sherry and Joel Mallin, their Westchester compound is a bit like living in a museum. Now, the couple’s prized piece of real estate is up for grabs and surprise, there’s no shortage of space to showcase your artworks. The Mallin’s longtime residence spans 14 bucolic acres in New York’s exclusive Pound Ridge enclave. Known as Buckthorn, it comprises a whopping eight total structures. There’s everything from a circa 1930s estate to a secondary lake house, not to mention two charming guest cottages, a caretaker’s home and two garages. Also on-site are an in-ground pool, a 9,200-square-foot art barn, along with the property’s artsy...
Mount Vernon, New York Animal Shelter to Close Due to “Uninhabitable Conditions”
A lower Hudson Valley animal shelter is closings its doors at the end of the month and several rescues are in dire need of a home. Fox 5 New York is reporting that The City of Mount Vernon Center for Animal Care will be closing its doors on January 31st, 2023. Mount Vernon Animal Care volunteer Irene Aponte tells Fox 5 "The kennel's heat is not good" adding "The big overall issue is mice. They're crawling over the dog’s food, the dog’s treats."
Fact Checkers Skeptical About Ames Stores Returning to New York
Is Ames really making a comeback? I can't help but think we're being trolled like when they said Chick-fil-A was coming to Poughkeepsie. I've been suspicious of the return of Ames Department Stores since it has been announced. It turns out I'm not the only one. One of the biggest fact-checkers on the internet seems to have doubts as well.
Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely
A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
Some in New York Shocked There’s No ‘Poop Fairy’ in Empire State
New signs seen in New York State confirm "There Is No Poop Fairy." If you own a dog, a poop fairy would be pretty cool! My least favorite part about being a dog owner is having to pick up my dog's smelly, sometimes slimy, poop. Adding even more insult, is sometimes my dog kicks dirt toward me as I'm picking up after her!
