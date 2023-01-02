Read full article on original website
?Sunshine
4d ago
That does not surprise me at all these potholes have destroyed my tires 🛞my shocks my car 🚗
Eggman73
4d ago
Those bridges have been terrible for years. What has it taken so long to do these repairs?
RtG
4d ago
Two blow outs one pothole. Hell this state is supposed to be using money to first the roads. Not lining their pockets.
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SCDOT to temporarily close portion of Arrowwood Road as part of Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced it will close a portion of Arrowwood Road in Richland County that is adjacent to the Carolina Crossroads Project. The affected area along Arrowwood Road runs from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road. During...
Paratransit outages at Santee-Wateree Transit to last until next week
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Riders with disabilities in the Sumter area who use the Santee-Wateree Regional Transportation Authority have been without a ride since Tuesday and could be until next week. Tremain Wiggins uses the Paratransit to get to work every day and was one of 22 people who...
Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
WIS-TV
One killed in single-vehicle collision on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision on I-20 Eastbound near the 71-mile marker. The collision occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 5. According to the SCHP, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on I-20 when the vehicle ran off the road to...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
WIS-TV
One dead after single-vehicle collision on I-95 in Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision on I-95 Northbound near the 122-mile marker. The collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan 4, approximately 2.8 miles north of Manning, SC. The driver of a 2018 BMW Sedan was north on I-95 when the...
Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. deputies warns of ongoing scam
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies are warning people about a scam in the area. Investigators say people have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be Lt. Stewart from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the victim has an outstanding warrant and demands payment. Deputies want...
live5news.com
Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
Moped driver hit, killed by pickup in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the person who hit and killed someone riding a moped in Lexington County. The deadly incident took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday on Fish Hatchery Road near Kimmey Road, which is close to the town of Gaston.
'She deserves justice': Family of mom found dead in Kershaw Co. donation bin speaks out
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After nearly a year of searching, Hannah Gates received the news no daughter hopes to hear. Her mother, Lesley Lemoine was found dead New Year's weekend inside a donation bin off Highway 1 in Lugoff. "Every day, every week that passed in those nine months,...
WRDW-TV
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
SLED charges former employee of Midland Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a former employee of Midlands Regional Center with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Midlands Regional Center is a division of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) and serves persons with intellectual disabilities, autism, head and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.
Lexington Police seek leads in shooting death of local music promoter
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has released new details in the ongoing investigation of a robbery and homicide that took place last summer in the hope that they may lead to an arrest in the case. Tyler Robinson, 29, had been a resident of Lauren Ridge...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Storms bring flooding advisory to Midlands roads, highways until 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An areal flood warning has been issued for Midlands counties due to the amount of rain accumulating from passing storms. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said the flood advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. At 11:13 a.m. EST, Doppler radar indicated...
wfxg.com
Salley Pavilion in Aiken County collapses, police say
SALLEY, S.C. (WFXG) - As severe weather continues to move through the CSRA damage reports also continue to pour in. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the Salley Pavilion has collapsed. The pavilion is located on Depot Street SE in Salley. No injuries have been reported. FOX54 has a...
Coroner identifies woman found dead in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the woman found dead in a donation bin last week as someone who'd been reported missing since last year. Coroner David West said Wednesday that after an autopsy allowed them to identify the woman as 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine of Lugoff. Her family was then informed of the news.
