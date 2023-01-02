Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A rebound record falls and the LSU women match a record start after beating Texas A&M
LSU didn’t get off to a good start in its game against Texas A&M Thursday, but after 40 minutes the No. 7 Tigers had matched the program’s best start for a season. Angel Reese had her 15th double-double and set a school record for rebounds as LSU rolled to a 74-34 victory against the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Check out the historic numbers this LSU women's basketball player is putting up
The next time the LSU women's basketball team plays at home, the school will unveil its first statue honoring a female athlete when All-American Seimone Augustus is honored on Jan. 15. The way Angel Reese is piling up milestones, she might be next. Reese had her 15th double-double in 15...
LSU women looking to clean up mistakes as Texas A&M approaches
The LSU women's basketball team continues to climb in the rankings after one week of Southeastern Conference play, but it doesn’t mean the No. 7 Tigers are hitting on all cylinders. Coach Kim Mulkey is finding plenty to work on even while being a bit shorthanded at practice as...
LSU coach Matt McMahon: 'I found out a lot about our team' in Tigers' loss to Kentucky
It would have been easy for Matt McMahon to call his team’s effort and overall performance Tuesday night against Kentucky a moral victory. But LSU’s first-year coach knew there was no moral victory in a 74-71 loss, not even against the bluest of college basketball’s blue bloods.
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported
A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
Delays continue at Interstate 10 at I-49 as DOTD assesses Tuesday crash damage to bridge
Lafayette drivers and those passing through the area on Interstate 10 can expect continued delays at the I-10/I-49 intersection after an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator damaged the I-10 eastbound bridge in a Tuesday afternoon crash. Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m....
Why didn't an ankle monitor stop a murder-suicide? Prosecutors hope phone logs will tell.
Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying. Phone records sought via subpoena...
Our Views: For carbon capture projects, let's dial back the politics
People in the know, and even the local officials who inspired the legal fight, surely understood that Livingston Parish’s government was bound to lose when it imposed a moratorium on conducting seismic tests or building test wells in Lake Maurepas. In Louisiana, state government has always jealously guarded its...
She's a retired school nurse. He's an attorney. Now they're advocating for mental health.
In 2014, Dean Wattigny lost his bid for the 16th Judicial District Division A judge’s seat. If elected, Wattigny wanted to address the mental health issue he saw with people in the criminal justice system. In some ways, his loss in the election was New Iberia's gain. Wattigny and...
Why did a train derail, spilling hydrochloric acid? The railroad says it still doesn't know.
Canadian National officials say they still don't know why eight tank cars derailed on their track in eastern St. James Parish this fall, spilling hydrochloric acid and forcing an evacuation. But federal regulators have placed the incident under their maximum level of scrutiny in an effort to determine the cause.
