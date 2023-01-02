ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU women looking to clean up mistakes as Texas A&M approaches

The LSU women's basketball team continues to climb in the rankings after one week of Southeastern Conference play, but it doesn’t mean the No. 7 Tigers are hitting on all cylinders. Coach Kim Mulkey is finding plenty to work on even while being a bit shorthanded at practice as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Church catches on fire overnight near Hammond; no injuries reported

A fire broke out overnight at Trinity Baptist Church near Hammond, officials said early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported associated with the blaze at 42062 Pumpkin Center Road (map). The fire was in a back building behind the church, according to a statement from the Hammond Fire Department. It...
HAMMOND, LA

