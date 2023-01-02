Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett grateful for experience, excited for what's next
Throughout a difficult season, Brissett came to all of his scheduled media availabilities in good spirts, adamant about doing his best even if it wasn't his favorite part about being in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Mason posts perfect Purdy meme showing 49ers rookies' growth
Jordan Mason and Brock Purdy are two 49ers rookies already playing like grizzled NFL veterans. But they did experience one head-scratching moment -- their muffed handoff attempt in Week 11 -- that quickly morphed into a viral meme. On Thursday night, the running back shared on his Instagram story a...
NBC Sports
Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants
The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants. Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.
NBC Sports
How Purdy, Kittle mischievously embrace Iowa college rivalry
The Brock Purdy-to-George Kittle connection has become a 49ers touchdown machine as of late, and their on-field chemistry might come as a surprise considering the pair's longstanding college rivalry. Purdy, the rookie quarterback, is an Iowa State alum, while his veteran tight end is a University of Iowa product. And...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why coaching 49ers rookie QB Purdy is 'fun'
Brock Purdy has been a 49ers revelation over the past month. Mr. Irrelevant, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has quarterbacked San Francisco to four wins in his first four NFL starts. A vast, versatile arsenal of weapons surrounds Purdy in the 49ers' offense, from running back Christian...
NBC Sports
NFL announces AFC Championship Game could be at neutral site
With the NFL having officially canceled the Bengals-Bills game from Monday night, the league had to figure out how to fix “potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios.”. That means the Bengals and Bills each will play 16 games. Every other team will play 17. The Competition Committee met...
