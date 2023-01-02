ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllDolphins

Skylar Could Be on the Spot in Must-Win Finale

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K7CQ_0k0bOxr800

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with major injury issues at quarterback heading into their season finale

The Miami Dolphins might have to turn to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson for their must-win game against the New York Jets in Week 18.

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater is believed to have sustained a broken finger during the 23-21 loss against the New England Patriots, Pro Football Talk reported, citing a league source.

Bridgewater left the game after throwing a pick-six that gave the Patriots a 16-14 lead in the third quarter and did not return. He tried throwing some passes on the sideline after his injury, but Thompson went the rest of the way.

Starter Tua Tagovailoa, of course, missed the game against New England because of the concussion he sustained during the loss against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day and, while head coach Mike McDaniel maintained throughout the last week he was focusing only on the current day, his status for the Week 18 Jets game is a question mark at best.

If it appears that Tagovailoa and Bridgewater aren't going to be available for the Jets game, the Dolphins would have to sign another quarterback. Multiple reports indicated the team worked out quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Jack Coan last week.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

SKYLAR THOMPSON'S ROOKIE SEASON

Thompson completed 12 of 21 passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception against New England, throwing a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 1:04 left to give the Dolphins one last chance, which ended with the Patriots recovering an onside kick.

Thompson has appeared in six games this season and, ironically, his most extension action came in the first meeting against the Jets at MetLife Stadium after a concussion spotter pulled Bridgewater out of the game after the Dolphins' first offensive snap.

Thompson was 19-for-33 for 166 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, though he faced constant pressure after left tackle Terron Armstead left the game because of injury in the first quarter.

On the season, Thompson has completed 54.1 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three picks for a passer rating of 56.3.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy