ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Instant Reaction from the Raiders vs. 49ers

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkD0z_0k0bOuCx00

The Las Vegas Raiders despite improved QB play found a way to lose with yet another woeful defensive performance versus the San Francisco 49ers

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-34, in overtime tonight at Allegiant Stadium, and here are my instant reactions.

No. 1--Quarterback Jarrett Stidham came out against one of the NFL's elite defenses and extended plays with his legs, ran with ease, and threw with confidence. Stidham set a Raiders' record for most yards in a first start (23-of-34 for 365 yards). Like it or not, he made a statement to Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler. He wants this job and is very confident that he can do it. Stidham won't be the starter next year, but he showed off his skills and did it well.

2. --The Defense, with five starters out against a terrific 49ers offense, struggled. Let there be no mistake, this team has areas on every part of the club that needs to be addressed, but the Raiders' defense all year has been rough. I predict as many as seven new starters next season.

No. 3--Coach Josh McDaniels had an interesting day. You might like or hate McDaniels, but he has been very patient (more on that this next week), but he is honest, and I respect that. McDaniels has faced stories that say he has lost his locker room (I have made it clear he has not) and other various stupidity, and for any of you with a brain, did the Raiders play like a team that has quit on their coach?

No. 4--Wide receiver Davante Adams proved again he is the best in the NFL. He had seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Adams put on a magical performance yet again.

The Raiders' final game of the season is at Allegiant Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 8, and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. It can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy