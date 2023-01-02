ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Little Nestucca River Hwy. OR 130 will remain closed between OR 22 and U.S. 101 for bridge repair

(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Five Stars Family Burger In Oregon Earns One Of The Best Burgers In US

Mouthwatering beef burgers with local Oregon beef and cheese sounds like the perfect meal. Add to that a Korean twist, and you have Five Stars Family Burger in Cornelius, Oregon. These juicy burgers will slap your taste buds and leave you coming back for more. Five Stars Family Burger In...
Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot

A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
