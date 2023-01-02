(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.

PACIFIC CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO