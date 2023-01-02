Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Little Nestucca River Hwy. OR 130 will remain closed between OR 22 and U.S. 101 for bridge repair
(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
thatoregonlife.com
Five Stars Family Burger In Oregon Earns One Of The Best Burgers In US
Mouthwatering beef burgers with local Oregon beef and cheese sounds like the perfect meal. Add to that a Korean twist, and you have Five Stars Family Burger in Cornelius, Oregon. These juicy burgers will slap your taste buds and leave you coming back for more. Five Stars Family Burger In...
Aloha man charged with murder for October shooting in SE Portland Fred Meyer parking lot
A 37-year-old Aloha man has been charged with first-degree murder in an October shooting at a Fred Meyer parking lot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Travis Raymond Helms is accused of fatally shooting Ian Lucas Beyers, 30, in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18. There was video surveillance footage of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Class 6A girls basketball Game of the Week: No. 2 Beaverton Beavers vs. No. 5 Barlow Bruins
The Beaverton Beavers are off to a slow start compared to last season. The defending Class 6A champions have posted a 6-6 record as they prepare for a game against the Barlow Bruins in a state championship rematch on Friday. Last year, the Beavers were 11-1 after 12 games on their way to winning the state title.
kptv.com
3 people, including child, die after tree falls on truck on Hwy 26
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, died after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. OSP said...
Newberg city councilor faces death threats, intimidation after objecting to hidden recording
A Newberg city councilor says she has received death threats and other hate messages after she accused a local blogger of illegally recording a conversation with her and posting the clip online. Elise Yarnell Hollamon, who has been on the city council since 2018, said Carey Martell secretly recorded their...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0