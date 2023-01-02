Read full article on original website
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux dismisses Colts coach Jeff Saturday’s criticism of his sack celebration
Kayvon Thibodeaux completely dismissed Colts head coach Jeff Saturday and his criticism of the Giants rookie’s sack celebration next to an injured Nick Foles as “tasteless” and “trash.”. “I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said Wednesday. “So I’m not really too concerned about people who...
Oregon State tight end J.T. Byrne opts for transfer portal
Oregon State Beavers tight end J.T. Byrne is looking for a new school after putting his name in the transfer portal Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound second-year freshman played nine games last season after taking a redshirt in 2021. Byrne didn’t catch a pass during the 2022 season. He was...
Damar Hamlin update Wednesday, family statement: ‘We all remain optimistic’
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
All-state football 2022: Oregon’s top 4A stars
Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2022 Oregon high school football season. All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
Georgia-TCU National Championship picks, and Ohio State and Michigan lessons from the semifinals: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are making their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night on this episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, they look at the recent history of college football and decide when the last time was...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL will not resume game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $200 in bonus bets for betting $5 on NFL Week 18 Saturday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live and thriving in Ohio, and new customers who use our FanDuel promo code links will receive $200 in...
