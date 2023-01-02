ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Obituary and funeral service: Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58, of Monroe

Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022. Michelle was born on February 6, 1964 to the late James Orell & Mary Nell Shore Mayfield. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Robert Schnabel; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Nina...
MONROE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Brian Craig, 53, of Loganville

Brian Craig, age 53 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in a private room at Fratelli’s Restaurant in Grayson, GA. Brian was a low-voltage contractor for many years. In most...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary: W.D. Wilbanks, 87, of Loganville

W.D. Wilbanks, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Mr. Wilbanks was a member of North Clarendon Baptist Church in Scottdale, GA and was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked as a store manager for AutoZone. He later retired as a bus driver for Fulton County Public Schools.
LOGANVILLE, GA
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties

Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
18 Fatalities in Georgia during New Year’s DayHoliday Travel Period

Two fatalities were in Gwinnett County – none in Walton County. (ATLANTA, GA) – – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
ATHENS, GA
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.
ATHENS, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Walmart in Monroe is hiring

Walmart in Monroe has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 5, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA

