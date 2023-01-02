ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field: a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive...
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
ANN ARBOR, MI
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt WR Jared Wayne declares for NFL Draft

Pitt’s top wide receiver from this past season announced Friday afternoon that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. Jared Wayne could have chosen to remain with the Panthers for another season because of the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe wrestlers bring home emotional win for Mears family

It’s been a tough week for the Latrobe wrestling team. The Wildcats had to wrestle a huge WPIAL Section 4 (3A) first-place showdown against Hempfield without coach Mark Mears, who was home with wife, Mary, after she was released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack Saturday. But...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak

Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
JEANNETTE, PA

