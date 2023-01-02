Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: With Bengals-Bills postponed, pushing back NFL playoffs seems to be best option
As most said sincerely but a few said by way of disclaimer, everything else was utterly insignificant compared to Damar Hamlin clinging to his life in the wake of the Buffalo Bills safety collapsing during “Monday Night Football.”. But that doesn’t mean everything else was utterly insignificant. That...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Fellow former Pitt player comes through for Damar Hamlin; huge day for Metro Division rivals
Wednesday’s “First Call” features a first-hand account of how a fellow Pitt Panthers alum aided Damar Hamlin’s mother in her time of need. An ESPN analyst had a very odd take on what happened to Hamlin Monday night. The Duquesne men’s basketball team looks to build on its conference home opener.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Pitt QB Nathan Peterman to start in place of Bears' Justin Fields in finale
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip, and Pitt product Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL INT co-leader Minkah Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Famers as safeties voted Steelers MVP
In the rich era of Pittsburgh Steelers history since the franchise won its first Super Bowl in January 1975, only two safeties had been named team MVP until Friday. Each ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Time will tell if Minkah Fitzpatrick might join Donnie Shell and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fans invited to sign banner supporting Damar Hamlin Saturday before Pitt basketball game
Since Monday night, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid-game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in what was revealed to be a major cardiac arrest, sports fans across the United States and globally have sent a tidal wave of support his way and toward his family, friends and teammates.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field: a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt WR Jared Wayne declares for NFL Draft
Pitt’s top wide receiver from this past season announced Friday afternoon that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. Jared Wayne could have chosen to remain with the Panthers for another season because of the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: Throwing shade at NFL nothing but poorly directed attempts to invent blame for Damar Hamlin's collapse
Maybe we just had too hard of a time processing what we had seen when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during this week’s “Monday Night Football” game. It was inexplicable. It was unprecedented. It was jarring. Acknowledging that we may have been scared by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe wrestlers bring home emotional win for Mears family
It’s been a tough week for the Latrobe wrestling team. The Wildcats had to wrestle a huge WPIAL Section 4 (3A) first-place showdown against Hempfield without coach Mark Mears, who was home with wife, Mary, after she was released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack Saturday. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Friday Football Footnotes: Problems with the tweaked AFC playoff proposals; a Jets injury that may impact Steelers
This week’s “Friday Football Footnotes” takes a look at a dent in the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Plus, we examine the tangled web of playoff scenarios the NFL is creating by canceling the Bengals-Bills game. We also look at the long-term ramifications of an in-season rules change...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette girls snap 51-game losing streak
Jeannette had been close. The girls basketball team lost by three to Geibel, and was dealt five-point losses to Propel Montour, Sto-Rox and Hundred, W.Va. But on Wednesday night, the Jayhawks finally broke through. The team broke a 51-game losing streak with a 68-13 home victory over Hillel Academy, a...
