Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58, of Monroe
Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022. Michelle was born on February 6, 1964 to the late James Orell & Mary Nell Shore Mayfield. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Robert Schnabel; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Nina...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Barbara Francis Blackstock South, 83, of Good Hope
Barbara Francis (Blackstock) South, age 83 of Good Hope, GA, passed away in her home on Friday, December 30, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1750 Double Bridges Road, Good Hope, GA 30641. Pastor Wayne Edwards will officiate.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brian Craig, 53, of Loganville
Brian Craig, age 53 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in a private room at Fratelli’s Restaurant in Grayson, GA. Brian was a low-voltage contractor for many years. In most...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: W.D. Wilbanks, 87, of Loganville
W.D. Wilbanks, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Mr. Wilbanks was a member of North Clarendon Baptist Church in Scottdale, GA and was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked as a store manager for AutoZone. He later retired as a bus driver for Fulton County Public Schools.
Monroe Local News
Kevin Barrelle will be the guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The speaker for TRIAD on Jan. 6, 2023 will be Kevin Barrelle. “Be sure to come And join us! The Retreat at Loganville at 9 a.m. Fun, fellowship and a terrific breakfast,” Janice Tribble said. Barrelle was unable to make his scheduled appearance last year. At that time Tribble...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont University congratulates local students on the Fall Semester Dean’s List
DEMOREST, GA (01/04/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99. Local students who qualified for the Dean’s List include:. Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA.
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Monroe Local News
‘It’s an honor’ says Walton County School District’s Support Person of the Year
Monroe Area High School’s Jeffery Byrd thanks God, co-workers for his recognition. Jeffery Byrd insists his recent honor rests on the shoulders of countless others. Byrd, a paraprofessional at Monroe Area High School, was named Support Person of the Year for the Walton County School District and said he’s thrilled with the honor but said he’s one he shares with many other people.
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Monroe Local News
Walmart in Monroe is hiring
Walmart in Monroe has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 5, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
Monroe Local News
Walmart in Loganville is hiring
Walmart in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 4, 2023. Please note an job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.
Monroe Local News
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Monroe Local News
18 Fatalities in Georgia during New Year’s DayHoliday Travel Period
Two fatalities were in Gwinnett County – none in Walton County. (ATLANTA, GA) – – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
