The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO