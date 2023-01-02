Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
‘It’s an honor’ says Walton County School District’s Support Person of the Year
Monroe Area High School’s Jeffery Byrd thanks God, co-workers for his recognition. Jeffery Byrd insists his recent honor rests on the shoulders of countless others. Byrd, a paraprofessional at Monroe Area High School, was named Support Person of the Year for the Walton County School District and said he’s thrilled with the honor but said he’s one he shares with many other people.
Monroe Local News
Piedmont University congratulates local students on the Fall Semester Dean’s List
DEMOREST, GA (01/04/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99. Local students who qualified for the Dean’s List include:. Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA.
Monroe Local News
LIHEAP funds for energy assistance for residents in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties
Also water bill assistance for residents from Gwinnett, DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton County. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.
Monroe Local News
Walmart in Monroe is hiring
Walmart in Monroe has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 5, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Kevin Barrelle will be the guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The speaker for TRIAD on Jan. 6, 2023 will be Kevin Barrelle. “Be sure to come And join us! The Retreat at Loganville at 9 a.m. Fun, fellowship and a terrific breakfast,” Janice Tribble said. Barrelle was unable to make his scheduled appearance last year. At that time Tribble...
Monroe Local News
Traffic shift scheduled for New Jennings Mill Road at Atlanta Highway in Athens
WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Vertical Earth Incorporated will activate a new signal at New Jennings Road and SR10/Atlantic Highway in Athens, Georgia. WHEN: The traffic shift will occur on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Should the shift be delayed, the next date it would be...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
Monroe Local News
18 Fatalities in Georgia during New Year’s DayHoliday Travel Period
Two fatalities were in Gwinnett County – none in Walton County. (ATLANTA, GA) – – Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 11 shut down just before Barrow County line due to a crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 5, 2023) At 5:20 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League confirmed that Highway 11 is shut down just before the Barrow County Line due to a traffic crash. One minor injury is reported. Avoid the area. More details to follow when available.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. “I found my lump in Dec. 2006,” Jeannine Rollins said. It was stage 2 breast...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: W.D. Wilbanks, 87, of Loganville
W.D. Wilbanks, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Mr. Wilbanks was a member of North Clarendon Baptist Church in Scottdale, GA and was a U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong mechanic and worked as a store manager for AutoZone. He later retired as a bus driver for Fulton County Public Schools.
New Georgia House member resigns after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023. At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
Monroe Local News
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 2 limited edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Georgia Bulldogs Talking Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th. The museum will be unveiling many new bobbleheads on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 – 7 to celebrate, and the new bobbleheads featuring Hairy Dawg are included.
Be weather aware: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, brief tornadoes possible with severe storms
ATLANTA — Tuesday and Wednesday are days you will want to be weather aware as Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the chances for strong storms. The risk for severe storms has increased to Level 2 of 5 east of Atlanta. The Level 2 risk now includes nearly all of north Georgia.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58, of Monroe
Diana Michelle Mayfield Schnabel, 58 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022. Michelle was born on February 6, 1964 to the late James Orell & Mary Nell Shore Mayfield. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Robert Schnabel; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Nina...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
cobbcountycourier.com
Man shot by Cobb County police in Mableton; his injuries non-life-threatening
According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an officer shot a man who reportedly brandished a firearm in their direction. The public information release described the incident as follows:. “Mableton, GA (January 2, 2023) On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:47...
