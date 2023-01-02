ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach

By Briana Nespral
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amVO2_0k0bNkf800

A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.

The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

West Palm Beach police said James Cooke IV, 47, was driving a 2022 Lucid Air when he somehow lost control, traveling south in the northbound lane, hitting a palm tree and then crashing into a concrete wall on the corner of Flagler Drive and Granada Road.

"I stood there, and within one block it hit something and exploded," Barbara Ricke, who lives nearby, told WPTV. "Fire went up 30 feet (in the air)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVOlw_0k0bNkf800 Jasmine Roby/WPTV
A gaping hole could be seen in the concrete wall outside a home on the corner of South Flagler Drive and Granada Road on New Year's Day in West Palm Beach.

Cooke and his passenger, who was later identified as Catherine Kim, 52, of San Francisco, died at the scene.

"I've been to the Daytona 500, so I know the sound and I know that speed of which someone goes," Ricke said. "They were going that fast. … It was so out of control. I've never seen anything like it."

Another nearby resident said there was "really nothing left" of the car when he saw it.

"I came down from my house and, at that point, I could see that the car was totally destroyed," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cxq2z_0k0bNkf800 Jasmine Roby/WPTV
Investigators and rescuers inspect the wreckage from a fiery crash on on New Year's Day along South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

Police believe speed and aggressive driving were contributing factors in the crash.

"What really breaks your heart is the fact that this could have been prevented, you know," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "Now two people have died, their families are without their loved ones and on a holiday no less."

Toxicology reports are pending.

"I've never seen that in my lifetime, and I've lived here for a long time," one resident said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023

Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy