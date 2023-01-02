Read full article on original website
Commissioners Table Public Health Nuisance Issue, Approve Fire Department Personnel Policy Change
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Monday made short work of the regular court session, opting to table a public health nuisance issue and approving a fire department personnel policy change. Public Health Nuisance. Commissioners were slated to consider proceeding with an abatement of public health nuisance. The person on whose property...
Hopkins County Grand Jury Signs 53 Indictments During Dec. 30, 2022 Court Session
The Hopkins County Grand Jury on Dec. 30, 2022, signed at more than 50 indictments, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. At least 45 people were named in the charges, which ranged from theft and forgery, evading arrest with and vehicle theft to escape, assault on a public servant, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and injury to a child offenses. Right at half of indictments were for marijuana and controlled substance offenses, according to information released Jan. 5, 2023, by the District Clerk’s Office.
City Council Approves 2 Ordinances, Appoints New Public Works Director
Sulphur Springs City Council approved 2 ordinances and appointed a new public works director during the regular January 2023 meeting Tuesday evening. The City Council met at 6:30 p.m. in executive session, just prior to the open portion of the Jan. 3, 2023 meeting, to discuss deliberations regarding economic development for Ashoka Steel, personnel matters — including the public works director position — and to consult with their attorney.
Man Jailed For Second Time In 2 Weeks
A 27-year-old rural Sulphur Springs man was jailed this week for the second time in 2 weeks on a felony charge. Morgan Lane Brown was taken into custody at his County Road 4769 residence for the second time in just under 2 weeks at 2:49 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Michael Chang and Aaron Chaney were notified by Sgt. Todd Evans of a felony warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on a retaliation charge. The deputies found Brown standing on his CR 4769 porch and took him into custody and transported him to the county jail Tuesday afternoon.
KLTV
Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project. The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Dec. 11-17
Dec. 12• Heather Finley, of Cookville, was arrested by Omaha police on a parole hold for robbery.Dec. 13• Charles Casey ...
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Jan. 3, 2023
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, presented to the City Council, in a Memorandum as well as aloud, the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had one workers compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed...
easttexasradio.com
VZ County Man Jailed For Online Solicitation
A Grand Saline man has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Marty McCormick was the subject of an investigation by Grand Saline Police and DPS CID agents. He’s being held in the Van Zandt County jail. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
11 City Employees Recognized For Service
Sulphur Springs City Council during the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, took time to recognize 11 employees for their service to the city. Mayor Doug Moore presented service pins to city employees who’ve hit new 5-year milestones this year. “When I first got on this council, I didn’t...
KLTV
Report shows man killed in Smith County deputy-involved shooting pointed gun
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man shot by a deputy in June allegedly pointed a gun at officers during the conflict, according to a custodial death report. Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale on June 21, 2022, when Smith County deputies and Lindale police responded to a call regarding a break-in, according to the report. Stevenson had been in a dispute with his partner, and deputies attempted to talk him into putting down a handgun he was holding in his right hand, the report stated.
City Council To Consider Ordinances Setting New Sanitation Rates, Rezoning Request
Sulphur Springs City Council is slated Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, to consider two ordinances, one setting new sanitation rates and one which would rezone an East Shannon Road property to allow for residential development, and two 380 agreements. Service pins are slated to be awarded and an executive session to be held to discuss personnel and economic development matters.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
ketr.org
Sulphur Springs shoot, kill armed man on Monday
In Sulphur Springs, local police say an armed man who pointed his gun at police was shot and killed by officers on Monday. An official statement says Monday evening, police and Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an armed man threatening to harm himself or others. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1233 South Broadway Street. Officials say the man left the car and ran away from officers, who followed him. The statement says the man pointed a handgun at officers, and a Sulphur Springs policeman then shot the man, who died at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released. Following protocol in officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 05)
Paris Police arrested Bobby Dale Martin, 55, of Paris, at his residence at 11:31 Wednesday morning. Martin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with injury of a child or elderly or disabled person. They transported Martin to the Lamar County Jail. Leslie Gene Goodman. Leslie Gene Goodman, 62, of...
Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
KLTV
Greenville shooting leaves 1 injured; investigation ongoing
GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Templeton in reference to a possible shooting on December 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
