Tidelands Health, MUSC expand cancer care partnership
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between two of the state’s medical providers aims to expand cancer care. MUSC Hollings Cancer Network and Tidelands Health Cancer Care announced the expansion of their collaborative efforts to provide what they’re calling a “community-based hub-and-spoke cancer care delivery model.”. “This...
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone with information...
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away from illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
TRAVEL ALERT: Crash with injuries at Cane Bay High School
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — A van crashed on the side of the road on US-176 at Cane Bay High School Friday morning. The crash was reported with injuries. Drivers are asked to be cautious traveling in the area.
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
‘We need more like her’: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor has named Wednesday in honor of a Charleston resident and South Carolina native who is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Mabel Magwood Crosborne was born on Jan. 4, 1921, and grew up in Ravenel. She attended the Avery Institute in Charleston and worked as...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop searching for new location in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Georgetown County is searching for a new home along the Inlet. Twisters Soft Serve has served the Murrells Inlet community for 13 years, but the business did not get its ground lease renewed for 2023, according to the shop’s Facebook page. The ice cream […]
Student arrested for bringing gun to North Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school. According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds. The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said. […]
West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members express concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down 12.2%...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in North Charleston and rob him has been given bond. Friday morning, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden was in court again asking for bond. Judge Bentley Price originally denied bond for Gadsden last year.
Pediatricians report increase in upper respiratory infection cases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children returned to the classroom after the holidays but school nurses are sending some of them back home because of illness. Doctors say they are seeing an uptick in illness after children spent time off with friends and family at holiday gatherings. Dr. Kenneth Perry with...
New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Librarians are working to expand the collection at a brand new library that opened within the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center last month. They’re asking the community to help the kids at the Juvenile Detention Center explore other worlds by participating in a book drive....
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man has been charged in the September 2020 shooting death of a man on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say. Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Michael Mikula, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
