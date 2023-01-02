ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tidelands Health, MUSC expand cancer care partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A partnership between two of the state’s medical providers aims to expand cancer care. MUSC Hollings Cancer Network and Tidelands Health Cancer Care announced the expansion of their collaborative efforts to provide what they’re calling a “community-based hub-and-spoke cancer care delivery model.”. “This...
CHARLESTON, SC
Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone with information...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away from illness

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
CHARLESTON, SC
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Student arrested for bringing gun to North Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested a student Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston school. According to NCPD, officers arrested a Liberty Hill Academy student for bringing a gun onto school grounds. The student was “lodged in juvenile jail” as of Thursday afternoon, NCPD said. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members express concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down 12.2%...
CHARLESTON, SC
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
CHARLESTON, SC
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect in Tinder slaying given bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the three people accused of using the dating app Tinder to lure a man to a house in North Charleston and rob him has been given bond. Friday morning, 21-year-old Asherai Gadsden was in court again asking for bond. Judge Bentley Price originally denied bond for Gadsden last year.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Pediatricians report increase in upper respiratory infection cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children returned to the classroom after the holidays but school nurses are sending some of them back home because of illness. Doctors say they are seeing an uptick in illness after children spent time off with friends and family at holiday gatherings. Dr. Kenneth Perry with...
CHARLESTON, SC
New library at juvenile detention center holding book drive

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Librarians are working to expand the collection at a brand new library that opened within the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center last month. They’re asking the community to help the kids at the Juvenile Detention Center explore other worlds by participating in a book drive....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man has been charged in the September 2020 shooting death of a man on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say. Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Michael Mikula, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes East Bay St. near Reid St.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according to the department’s Twitter. The crash involves an injuring, according to Charleston County Dispatch.
CHARLESTON, SC

