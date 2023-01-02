Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
KWTX
Tetens says first week as McLennan County D.A. ‘a bit overwhelming’ but ‘very productive’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Josh Tetens threw a Tom Sawyer party before taking over as McLennan County’s new district attorney, with his wife, three kids, mother, mother-in-law and brother-in-law giving his office a fresh coat of white paint called “blank canvas.”. But after the paint dried, Tetens has...
KWTX
Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November. The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
KWTX
Central Texas man says Christmas tree outside hospital gave him hope during COVID-19 battle, writes thank you letter
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who fought for his life with COVID-19 in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco last January has written a letter to a business to let them know it was lights from their large Christmas tree in view from his hospital window that helped give him hope.
KWTX
Victory Baptist Church about 75% rebuilt, aims to reopen in February
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Victory Baptist Church in Salado is nearing completion after it was destroyed by a tornado in April. First Cedar Baptist and Victory Baptist Church were two of the many buildings destroyed by that tornado. “The auditorium is here, and the stage will be up there where...
KWTX
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
KWTX
Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven decades after Waco’s deadly tornado struck the area, the Dr Pepper Museum is finally getting a new roof. In 1953, a deadly tornado wiped the area, killing more than one hundred people and destroying many buildings downtown. Chris Dyer, the president and CEO of...
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Matthew Moore
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ellison high school senior Matthew Moore. Moore is a football captain, standout track athlete and keeps his grades up. He was on the academic all-state football team. Congrats to Matthew Moore!
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (18) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
KWTX
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
