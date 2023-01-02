ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November. The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Victory Baptist Church about 75% rebuilt, aims to reopen in February

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Victory Baptist Church in Salado is nearing completion after it was destroyed by a tornado in April. First Cedar Baptist and Victory Baptist Church were two of the many buildings destroyed by that tornado. “The auditorium is here, and the stage will be up there where...
SALADO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Ellison’s Matthew Moore

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Ellison high school senior Matthew Moore. Moore is a football captain, standout track athlete and keeps his grades up. He was on the academic all-state football team. Congrats to Matthew Moore!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy