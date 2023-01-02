ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

NV Energy preparing for next winter storm

As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

UNR Radon Education Program offering free radon test kits through February

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month, and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Homeowners can use these test kits to identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks. Radon test kits are available at Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at free presentations, statewide.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Services announced for Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of longtime Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount is inviting the community to her services coming up at the end of the month. Mount died at the age of 96 on December 23 shortly after being put on hospice. Services for...
RENO, NV
Washington Examiner

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
ksro.com

Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins

California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Renown welcomes region's first baby born in 2023

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first baby of 2023 was born in the Labor & Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center on New Year's Day. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weighed 5 pounds, 3.4 ounces and was the first 2023 birth at any of the region's hospitals. Renown officials say he was the first birth of the year at any of the region's hospitals.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Kathryn Nance nominated to be Reno's next chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Kathryn Nance, the deputy chief of operations for the Stockton Police Department, has been nominated to be the next chief of the Reno Police Department. City manager Doug Thornley announced Thursday that he chose Nance for the position, vacated by retiring...
RENO, NV
KTNV

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

School delays, closures on Wednesday because of winter weather

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some northern Nevada schools are closed and delayed on Jan. 4 because of winter weather. Douglas County School District (DCSD) schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Winter weather closed DCSD schools on Tuesday. Superintendent Lewis released a statement...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

