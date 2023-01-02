Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
FOX Reno
City of Reno looking for community input on future Adaptive Cycling Center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, formerly known as the Rosewood Golf Course. This membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many...
FOX Reno
NV Energy preparing for next winter storm
As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
FOX Reno
How you can help fight childhood hunger during our Souper Bowl of Caring campaign
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Hunger is a major crisis across northern Nevada — it doesn't matter if you live in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fallon — hunger is everywhere. It's a major problem amongst our youth which has an impact on schools across...
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
FOX Reno
UNR Radon Education Program offering free radon test kits through February
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month, and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Homeowners can use these test kits to identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks. Radon test kits are available at Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at free presentations, statewide.
FOX Reno
Services announced for Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of longtime Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount is inviting the community to her services coming up at the end of the month. Mount died at the age of 96 on December 23 shortly after being put on hospice. Services for...
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Former Nevada prisons director rehired to head department under Lombardo
James Dzurenda will return as the director of the Nevada Department of Corrections starting Monday under the leadership of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. Dzurenda previously headed the department for more than three years under Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
This California County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
KTNV
Flood Advisory issued for southern Nevada by Las Vegas National Weather Service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory that started at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until Monday morning. Officials expect the flood advisory to stop at 8 a.m. Monday. The flood advisory comes from flooding caused by excessive rainfall occurring.
FOX Reno
Affidavit: Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO/TND) — The case against the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has been made public in a 19-page probable cause affidavit. The document reveals what a surviving roommate saw and heard along with how Kohberger is linked to the crime scene and his phone records on the morning of Nov. 13.
ksro.com
Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins
California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
FOX Reno
Renown welcomes region's first baby born in 2023
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's first baby of 2023 was born in the Labor & Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center on New Year's Day. Gricella Grajeda gave birth to Eleazar Grajeda at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Baby Eleazar weighed 5 pounds, 3.4 ounces and was the first 2023 birth at any of the region's hospitals. Renown officials say he was the first birth of the year at any of the region's hospitals.
FOX Reno
Kathryn Nance nominated to be Reno's next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Kathryn Nance, the deputy chief of operations for the Stockton Police Department, has been nominated to be the next chief of the Reno Police Department. City manager Doug Thornley announced Thursday that he chose Nance for the position, vacated by retiring...
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
FOX Reno
School delays, closures on Wednesday because of winter weather
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some northern Nevada schools are closed and delayed on Jan. 4 because of winter weather. Douglas County School District (DCSD) schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Winter weather closed DCSD schools on Tuesday. Superintendent Lewis released a statement...
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second one in less than 2 weeks
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey.
