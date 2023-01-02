Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All
The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs
Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs. The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said. Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep The post Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year.
Desert Regional Medical Center welcomes the first baby born in the Coachella Valley on New Year's Day. On January 1st, 2023, at 12:04 am, Baby Mikayla was born in her mother and father's car on their way to the hospital. "I was scared, I'm not gonna lie," says Miguel Mendoza, the father of baby Mikayla. The post Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year. appeared first on KESQ.
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
sbcity.org
Winter Storm to Hit San Bernardino
A winter storm warning is under effect for much of Southern California, including the San Bernardino area. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is also in effect until Thursday...
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home
A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash
Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Video shows man tossing dog over cell tower fence in California
"It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.”
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted
Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He’s been adopted!
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
KESQ
Active weather pattern to start 2023
Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters
“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
