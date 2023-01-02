ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

palmspringslife.com

Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All

The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs

Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs. The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said. Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep The post Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel

If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year.

Desert Regional Medical Center welcomes the first baby born in the Coachella Valley on New Year's Day. On January 1st, 2023, at 12:04 am, Baby Mikayla was born in her mother and father's car on their way to the hospital. "I was scared, I'm not gonna lie," says Miguel Mendoza, the father of baby Mikayla. The post Welcome the first baby born in the Coachella Valley for this new year. appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs

Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
sbcity.org

Winter Storm to Hit San Bernardino

A winter storm warning is under effect for much of Southern California, including the San Bernardino area. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is also in effect until Thursday...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash

Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses. https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in The post GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Active weather pattern to start 2023

Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters

“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

