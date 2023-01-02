Read full article on original website
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Former GM: 'Best' Yankees trade package for Bryan Reynolds centers around Jasson Dominguez
One former MLB general manager says the best Yankees trade package to acquire Bryan Reynolds would be highlighted by prospect Jasson Dominguez.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Why Yankees’ new, expensive weapon is ‘special’
Ex-Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin faced Carlos Rodon in the majors and has watched from afar as a YES Network analyst. “I think this guy Carlos is special,” Maybin said on the “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Want to...
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
He would be a huge addition to the Dodgers' rotation.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Deal with Former All-Star Closer
This would be an...interesting acquisition.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate
Chris Taylor told Access Dodgers that former L.A. infielder Chase Utley is his favorite teammate of all time, which makes perfect sense.
Yardbarker
Braves list of offseason transactions
The Braves have only spent $3 million in free agency this offseason, yet they are still expected to compete for a World Series come October. That’s a testament to how well they’ve built this team over the last 5+ years. They did make another blockbuster trade this winter, however, acquiring Sean Murphy — one of the best defensive catchers in baseball — from the Athletics in exchange for William Contreras and several pitching prospects. He subsequently signed a six-year extension following the trade, locking up another critical position for the better part of this decade.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Blue Jays Claim Reliever From Yankees Off Waivers
Toronto snagged this right-hander from New York on Thursday, a reliever that could've played a role in the Yankees' bullpen this year
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Yankees pinning 3 veteran outfielders against each other in outfield position battle
The New York Yankees have taken a rather conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field position. Management has already indicated that rolling with players currently on the roster is a likely possibility, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential trade before spring training starts in a few weeks.
Yardbarker
Yankees might deploy an awful strategy in left field to start 2023
The talk of the town for the New York Yankees is who will fill their vacant left field position left by Andrew Benintendi, who signed with the Chicago White Sox this off-season. The Yankees were intrigued by the concept of bringing Benintendi back, who serves as an elite contact hitter...
New Suitor Reportedly Emerges For Ex-Red Sox Free Agent Pitcher To Improve Rotation
A former Red Sox pitcher may call an AL Central club home in 2023
Report: Pirates, Bryan Reynolds still roughly $50M apart in extension talks
The status of Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is one of the top storylines of the offseason’s second half. Trade rumors surrounding the former All-Star are nothing new and they returned last month once Reynolds asked the club to deal him. That trade request came after talks about a long-term...
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
