Saint Louis, MO

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Yardbarker

Braves list of offseason transactions

The Braves have only spent $3 million in free agency this offseason, yet they are still expected to compete for a World Series come October. That’s a testament to how well they’ve built this team over the last 5+ years. They did make another blockbuster trade this winter, however, acquiring Sean Murphy — one of the best defensive catchers in baseball — from the Athletics in exchange for William Contreras and several pitching prospects. He subsequently signed a six-year extension following the trade, locking up another critical position for the better part of this decade.
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension

It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor

Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees might deploy an awful strategy in left field to start 2023

The talk of the town for the New York Yankees is who will fill their vacant left field position left by Andrew Benintendi, who signed with the Chicago White Sox this off-season. The Yankees were intrigued by the concept of bringing Benintendi back, who serves as an elite contact hitter...
CUBA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

