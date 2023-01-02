Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game
The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire. Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots. A win over...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
Mac Jones Wowed By Damar Hamlin’s First Question After Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Damar Hamlin suffered the most frightening injury in recent NFL history during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. When the Buffalo safety awoke three days later, the first thing he wanted to know was how that game had ended. Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center said...
Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
NFL Cancels Bills vs. Bengals: What it Means for the Chiefs
The NFL announced Thursday that Week 17’s matchup between the Bills and Bengals, which was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter, has been canceled. As part of the NFL’s decision, the league’s owners will meet Friday to vote on a proposed resolution...
Week 18 NFL Playoff Scenarios: What it means for the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are a team to watch in the AFC playoff picture, and there’s plenty to play for in this Week 18 clash with the Baltimore Ravens. With the Bengals’ and Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 matchup being canceled, there’s a lot that could go down in this final slate of the NFL regular season schedule.
Cardinals RB James Conner OUT for Sunday vs. 49ers
According to team reporter Darren Urban, the Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (shin/knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After a slow start to the season, Conner exploded and likely carried plenty of fantasy owners into the playoffs. After entering Week 10 as RB42, Conner went on an absolute tear and now sits as RB16. During those eight weeks, he was RB5. Sunday will be a solid opportunity for rookie Keaontay Ingram to show he’s the back of the future in Arizona. Still, he’ll have to do so against an incredibly stout San Francisco defense.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Questionable for Sunday vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. This news broke before head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that he expects Lockett to play on Sunday. It’s remarkable how he will be partaking in his second straight game since missing just one outing after receiving surgery on a broken finger. It’s a massive addition to a passing game that will need to be at full power in a must-win spot against the lowly Rams as part of their path to clinching a playoff position. He’ll be worthy of a start in any remaining fantasy leagues as a solid WR2 on most rosters.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Huntley has “a really good chance to play on Sunday.” But with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown as...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement”
The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over...
