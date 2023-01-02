Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Related
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Lakers News: Chris Paul Stunned Carmelo Anthony Still A Man Without A Team
Will Melo ever play again post-Lakers?
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
An Upset Kobe Bryant Cried In The Shower Because His Father Didn't Attend Any Of The NBA Finals Games In 2001
It wasn't a good time in the Bryant household leading up to the 2001 NBA Finals.
NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'
The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Nuggets star Jamal Murray playing in first back-to-back of season vs. Cavs?
Jamal Murray has yet to play in a back-to-back set this season for the Denver Nuggets. The team has taken a very cautious approach with their star guard as Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee from April of 2021. The Nuggets face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in the second night of a back-to-back set, so the big question for them right now is this: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Cavs?
Nets make contract decisions on 3 players for rest of season
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly made decisions on three role players for the rest of the season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Nets will guarantee the contracts of three minimum signings from this offseason: Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris. Watanabe has been among the breakout stories...
2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
It seems like reality has finally bitten the Utah Jazz. After a strong start to their 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Jazz now tote a 19-21 win-loss record. Keep in mind that at one point this season, the Jazz were actually the top team in the Western Conference. Now, they have lost five of their last […] The post 2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis set to major step forward in foot injury rehab
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been very tumultuous. There have been many ups and downs along the way, but the biggest blow came when Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury to his foot. He has been out of action for over three weeks and unable to do any on-court activity during that time.
REPORT: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s injury status vs. Pelicans, revealed
The Dallas Mavericks finally saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Friday courtesy of the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics. The fact that Luka Doncic was playing through an ankle injury seems to have had a significant impact on the Mavs’ 124-95 blowout loss against Jayson Tatum and Co. Doncic has […] The post REPORT: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s injury status vs. Pelicans, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Lakers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Hawks continue their road trip as they get set for two straight in LA! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick. The Hawks are coming off a great win over the mighty Sacramento Kings Wednesday night 120-117. After falling to the Golden State Warriors the game before in dramatic fashion, the Hawks bounced back and took down a solid squad. They now finish their road trip in LA as they face the Lakers tonight and Clippers on Sunday night. Atlanta is now (18-20) on the season which places them 9th in the Eastern Conference.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver
DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0