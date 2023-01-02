The Hawks continue their road trip as they get set for two straight in LA! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick. The Hawks are coming off a great win over the mighty Sacramento Kings Wednesday night 120-117. After falling to the Golden State Warriors the game before in dramatic fashion, the Hawks bounced back and took down a solid squad. They now finish their road trip in LA as they face the Lakers tonight and Clippers on Sunday night. Atlanta is now (18-20) on the season which places them 9th in the Eastern Conference.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO