Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
People

NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming Special Forces Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life'

The former Los Angeles Lakers star recalls being set on fire and writing a "death letter" to his family for the FOX series NBA champion Dwight Howard says his experience filming FOX's Special Forces was unlike any other. Howard, 37, said filming the "super intense" series — which forced him and 15 other household names to test their mental and physical strength with a Special Forces team — taught him more about himself than he ever imagined. "It was the greatest experience of my life," he tells PEOPLE....
ClutchPoints

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll and will look to continue their winning ways against the Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will face DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine’s squad with a three-game winning streak on the line. Before the 7:00 PM tip-off, though, there is a key question on the Philadelphia side: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal

The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Is Nuggets star Jamal Murray playing in first back-to-back of season vs. Cavs?

Jamal Murray has yet to play in a back-to-back set this season for the Denver Nuggets. The team has taken a very cautious approach with their star guard as Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee from April of 2021. The Nuggets face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in the second night of a back-to-back set, so the big question for them right now is this: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Cavs?
ClutchPoints

Nets make contract decisions on 3 players for rest of season

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly made decisions on three role players for the rest of the season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Nets will guarantee the contracts of three minimum signings from this offseason: Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner and Markieff Morris. Watanabe has been among the breakout stories...
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

It seems like reality has finally bitten the Utah Jazz. After a strong start to their 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Jazz now tote a 19-21 win-loss record. Keep in mind that at one point this season, the Jazz were actually the top team in the Western Conference. Now, they have lost five of their last […] The post 2 best trades Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets

With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s injury status vs. Pelicans, revealed

The Dallas Mavericks finally saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Friday courtesy of the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics. The fact that Luka Doncic was playing through an ankle injury seems to have had a significant impact on the Mavs’ 124-95 blowout loss against Jayson Tatum and Co. Doncic has […] The post REPORT: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s injury status vs. Pelicans, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Hawks vs. Lakers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023

The Hawks continue their road trip as they get set for two straight in LA! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Lakers prediction and pick. The Hawks are coming off a great win over the mighty Sacramento Kings Wednesday night 120-117. After falling to the Golden State Warriors the game before in dramatic fashion, the Hawks bounced back and took down a solid squad. They now finish their road trip in LA as they face the Lakers tonight and Clippers on Sunday night. Atlanta is now (18-20) on the season which places them 9th in the Eastern Conference.
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of depth, particularly on the frontcourt amid Anthony Davis’ injury. LeBron James, simply put, needs some help in carrying the Lakers’ razor-thin squad. And the Lakers may soon utilize their open roster spot following the waiving of Matt Ryan last month. Enter DeMarcus […] The post DeMarcus Cousins set for Lakers workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
