Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentenceRobert J HansenEl Dorado County, CA
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)Tiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
West Point Makes Major Policy Change Over Confederate MonumentsNews Breaking LIVEWest Point, CA
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake TahoeRoger MarshStateline, NV
Related
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
Getting Answers: Local counties declare emergencies ahead of next storm, but what does that really do?
SACRAMENTO — A record-setting winter storm pushed many Northern California counties to the brink and forced some to declare local emergencies — but what do those declarations really do?It all comes as the region braces for another round of punishing weather, and four counties have made those emergency proclamations so far.They allow governments to free up a lot of resources during a crisis, which is welcome news for those who've spent the first few days of the new year in the dark. "This isn't like something that never happens. I mean, we've had storms and we've had power go out...
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Officials discuss state preperations for the second …. State officials discuss the state's response to the storm hitting California. Weather...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain
Update at 4:10 p.m.: A large tree has toppled over on Heidi Lane off Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. Saw crews are working in the flooded area to remove the tree, as can be seen in the photo. Update at 1:20 p.m.: The CHP reports...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More outages possible for Wednesday storm, El Dorado Co water conservation, Damar Hamlin in critical condition
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Police: Several roads in city closed due to flooding
The Folsom Police Department is advising for travelers to avoid several locations in the city due to flooding. Flooding situations near the following locations has caused road closures:. Folsom Boulevard, between Parkshore Drive and Blue Ravine Road. Green Valley Road at Sophia Parkway. E. Bidwell Street at Alder Creek ParkwaySibley...
abc10.com
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
Mountain Democrat
Crews battle house fire in pouring rain
A house in Grizzly Flat collapsed to its foundation after catching fire and burning down the evening of Dec. 30. El Dorado County Fire Protection District Capt. Jason Snyder said fire crews responding to the 9 p.m. call on Cody Trail near Bluebonnet Lane were challenged by heavy rain and deep mud.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora To Discuss Fire Station Water Damage And Chicken Ranch Agreement
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will host the first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday evening. Meetings are typically held on Monday, but it will be on Tuesday this week because city offices are closed today following the New Year’s holiday. On the consent agenda, the council...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
Thousands of pounds of water released from Folsom, Nimbus dams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When it comes to flooding, fighting water with water is sometimes what it takes to keep you safe. The Bureau of Reclamation released water from two local dams so our rivers and levees aren't overwhelmed from all the weekend rain. The bureau released 10,000 cubic feet...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek
(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
mymotherlode.com
$14-million Jamestown Biomass Project Going Through Review Process
Jamestown, CA — A biomass facility is proposed to be built on 17 acres near the Sierra Conservation Center off O’Byrnes Ferry Road outside of Jamestown. The group Tuolumne Biomass LLC is planning to lease the property from T-Five Ranches, Inc. An existing solar farm on the same parcel would remain in use, according to county documents. The project applicants are hoping to receive a Conditional Use Permit, Air Pollution Control District Permit, construction permit, grading and encroachment permits, changes in the Williamson Act contract, and state water board permits.
Comments / 1