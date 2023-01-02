ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday

By Jaclyn Tripp
 5 days ago

MINDEN, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.

“We share the same birthday,” his mother Cristina joyfully told KTAL NBC News 6 on Sunday. “And I wasn’t expecting to have a New Year’s baby.”

Baby Braylon is the son of Cristina Alexander and Brandon Evans, both of Gibsland . Braylon is also welcomed to this world by his older brother, Braydon, who is two years old.

Side-by-side images provided by Minden Medical Center of big brother Braydon (on right, now age 2) when he was a newborn and New Year’s baby Braylon (on right.)

“My due date was on the second, and I had an appointment on the fourth. Everything was fine until New Year’s Eve, and then I felt my water break while I was watching tv.”

Black-eyed peas and cabbage are more than a southern tradition

Cristina called her sister when her water broke around 9:00 p.m. and then she talked to the staff at the hospital. By the time she reached Minden Medical Center, her contractions were ten minutes apart.

Baby Braylon was born by c-section at 1:08 a.m. on New Year’s morning, a little more than four hours after Cristina’s water broke. He weighed 6 lbs and 8 ounces.

“I wasn’t expecting him on New Year’s, but he wanted to come out,” she said.

And so the first baby born at Minden Medical Center in 2023 was born to a Momma who was also born on New Year’s Day, too.

Welcome to the world, baby Braylon. And congratulations to your family!

