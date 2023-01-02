Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.

Rachel Bratcher, who owns Ritual Dyes , told KOIN 6 News the burglar took laptops, cash and store cameras used to take product photos.

“They kind of just beelined straight in,” she said, “but we know that they went downstairs and through our basement and out the back door” of the store at 1117 SE Division.

Portland police confirmed there was a similar burglary at a neighboring store called Ship John.

A burglar drilled the lock out of Ritual Dyes in SE Portland and took a number of items, including laptops, cameras and cash, December 30, 2022 (Rachel Bratcher)

The case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB.

