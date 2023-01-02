Read full article on original website
SnowTown USA postponed until February
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s SnowTown USA event will be making its in-person return a little later than initially planned. Citing low snow volume and above-average temperatures, organizers have pushed the festival back from next weekend to February 4 and 5. Over the past two years, Covid has...
Cloudy with mixed precipitation from time to time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A low-pressure system will bring us snow mixing with rain today. That’s expected to start by mid-morning or early afternoon. Higher elevations could get mostly snow, but we’re not expecting much accumulation. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the...
Children’s Home offers foster parent class
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County is ready to help. Foster care recruitment and training specialist Karli Kukula and Tiffany Forsythe, homefinding and intake supervisor, talked about a class for prospective foster parents. Watch the...
William C. Couch, 92, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - William C. Couch died January 4, 2023 with his family by his side at his home in Chaumont, NY. He was 92. Bill was born September 6, 1930 to Dr. William Gordon Couch, a dentist, and Doris Glynn Couch, a homemaker. He had a brother George G. Couch, who died in 2020.
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
Morning Checkup: Health & Exercise in the New Year
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As people vow to become healthier in the New Year, it’s best to have small, consistent goals. Samaritan Medical Center registered nurse Jeniffer Alberry says smaller goals are generally more successful in the long run. So, instead of pledging to lose 100 pounds, focus...
What Watertown could lose and gain under golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Watertown takes over the Watertown Golf Club, the city would lose thousands of dollars annually in property tax payments and in a lease payment. On the flip side, the city would get a golf course that could generate money. The club sits on land...
Hospital struggles to find doctor and resume full maternity services
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After more than a year, full maternity services are still on pause at Lewis County General Hospital. Lewis County Health System is still looking for a third obstetrician/gynecologist to resume full maternity services. The hospital stopped delivering babies in September 2021. However, women are still...
‘It’s a lot of anxiety,’ says homeless man about shelter’s closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is set to close at the end of this week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents aren’t doing enough to help themselves. Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter has gone from being open...
Winter weather advisories later today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be mainly dry for the morning, but rain will move in for the afternoon — and it could freeze in some areas. There’s a winter weather advisory because of possible freezing rain for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks from 1 p.m. today until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - T. Urling Walker (aka “Tom”), 97, of Watertown, NY died at his home on January 3, 2023 with the support and comfort of family, friends, and dedicated caregivers. Born on January 31, 1925 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Tom was the eldest of two sons of Thomas Algeo Walker and Clara Elizabeth Urling Walker. In 1943 he graduated from Peabody High School and attended Washington and Jefferson College, in Washington, PA, transferring to Case Institute of Technology, in Cleveland, OH and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Sciences in 1951. Between high school and college, Tom served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater as Sergeant and crew chief on a fleet of two- and four-engine aircraft. Graduating from college on his return to civilian life, Tom moved with his wife Mabel Elizabeth Brooks Walker and their first born, Constance Louise Walker, to Watertown at the invitation of notable Watertonian Wilson Watkins to accept a position as a mechanical engineer and, eventually, Director of Safety at New York Air Brake. He often recounted his first visit to Watertown to interview for that position as a moment of destiny, arriving late at night by train at the old Woodruff Hotel with light snow gently falling in a picturesque streetscape memory. He knew on that first visit that he would make his home and career in Watertown.
Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol C. Allen, 79, of Watertown, NY, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Harold and Marie (Castro) Symonds. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended JCC. She...
Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Vincent C. “Vince” Hartman, 72, passed away Thursday evening at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 28, 1950, in Alexandria Bay, son of Walter and Minnie Towers Hartman. He graduated...
History lesson: Love won — and lost — over poker
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Love can be a gamble. That’s a lesson one woman learned the hard way at the John Hoover Inn in Evans Mills many years ago. It was a snowy January night in 1841 when John Van Buren, son of President Martin Van Buren, was traveling through Evans Mills with his mistress, Madam Ameriga Vespucci.
Watertown planning board approves Taco Bell site plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown is one step closer to having a new Taco Bell. On Tuesday, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for a Taco Bell on the corner of Winthrop and State streets. The plan now shows a two-lane drive-through and the main entrance...
Watertown bar to be demolished
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A closed Watertown bar will be torn down to make way for parking for Knowlton Technologies. William Hardin, Knowlton’s site manager, says the company recently bought Mick’s Place which is on Factory Street across from the plant. Hardin says Mick’s will come down...
Some Antwerp residents frustrated over flooding, village’s response
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - It’s a recurring issue with a recurring response in Antwerp. Some villagers say flooding continues to be a problem, but officials say they can’t fix it. Antwerp resident David Gerrish says he has about reached his limit. “I have enough problems from serving...
Francis J Mitchell, 96, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis J Mitchell, 96 and a half from Brownville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family under the care of Hospice. Francis lived a life of devotion to his faith, family, and country. Born on June 1, 1926 in Rutland, NY, son...
Timothy Ayers, 70, of Harrisville
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy Ayers, 70, 7025 Hogsback Rd., passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
Paul Ray Flannery, 84, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Paul Ray Flannery was born on July 27, 1938, in Buffalo New York, and passed away on January 2, 2023, at his home in Clayton, NY, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 84 years old. Paul was born to Malcolm Grame...
