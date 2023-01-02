Read full article on original website
RYD3R
4d ago
curious to know what the cause of this "sudden death" was? he seemed full of vigor. rip sir, listened to you at work. you don't have to put up with the madness any longer.
Elizabeth White
4d ago
This is shocking and sad to hear. I started listening to his radio show around 2000. I didn't really agree with much of what he said, but he was a great storyteller, and I found his stories interesting. My favorite was about the crows attacking him. I haven't really listened to him in recent years. Just felt like his platform changed, and it was too much complaining for me. That being said, I know how much he loved his family. I want to send my condolences to his wife and kids.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show
We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of. Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the...
q13fox.com
Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dead at age 61
SEATTLE - KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson died suddenly at age 61, the Seattle station announced on Sunday. Monson died suddenly Saturday night in the hospital. KIRO said he had a cardiac event on Thursday. "We, along with Dori’s family, are mourning his loss," said Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President...
nwnewsradio.com
Dori Monson dies: Seattle radio loses one of its most distinctive, and most controversial, voices
The Seattle native and outspoken talk show host died Saturday night, according to KIRO radio. Northwest Newsradio’s Gregg Hersholt was friends with Dori for decades, including a long stint as colleagues on KIRO . Gregg tells reporter Corwin Haeck Dori the person differed from his lightning rod on-air personality, offering a deeply felt, family-oriented community spirit. Click to listen. (Photo credit: MyNorthwest)
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Margaret Reed: 1944-2022
Margaret Reed, age 78, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Margaret was born on June 13, 1944, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Joe and Grace Arends. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1962 and married her husband, Duncan Munro Reed, on Sept. 1, 1968. Margaret was...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Remembering Dori Monson, who touched a lot of lives
One of the stories I hadn’t heard — a clip for a talk show Dori did many years ago – was a call from 9-year-old Casey. “Casey, thanks for your patience, Welcome to Talk Radio KING 1090,” Dori said. “How are you doing tonight?”. “I’m...
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
Radio Ink
McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle
IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Ronald Hinkley: 1936-2022
Ronald Ray Mashburn Hinkley, 86, died on Dec. 20, 2022, in Gig Harbor, Washington. His wife of 43 years, Joyce Hinkley, was at his side when he passed. Ron was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Genevieve Salisbury and Dewey Hinkley. He was lovingly raised by his mother and stepfather Sherman Mashburn in Westminster, California. Ron lived in his hometown until the age of 17, when he joined the U.S. Air Force, traveling all over the country.
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime
Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
thurstontalk.com
One of Providence St. Peter’s Own Has First Baby of the Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence St. Peter Hospital came into the world at 11:49 a.m. Miguel Inigo Marrero weighed 7.44 pounds and was 19 inches long. Miguel is the son of Janine April Dumlao-Marrero and Jan Marrero of Lacey, who have been married for a year. The couple, both 32, are nurses originally from the Philippines. They were travel nurses based in Atlanta for a several years until their close friends moved to the Olympia area. Janine and Jan each then took travel rotations to Olympia and decided to move here full-time, Janine joining the operating room staff at St. Peter earlier this year and Jan working in the emergency department at Multicare.
capitolhillseattle.com
A decade later, checking in on what comes next for a Capitol Hill development once at the center of the Seattle debate over microhousing
An East Capitol Hill apartment development that became a centerpoint in Seattle’s early debates over microhousing has had an interesting decade and what comes next might say a little about the tiny apartment units and the industry that created them. Neighbors around 17th Ave E and E Olive St....
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding
The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
Seattle City Council agreement raises electric rates in unincorporated King County
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council has passed a 10-year franchise agreement with King County to allow the city to use the rights-of-way to serve customers in parts of unincorporated King County. With the passing of this agreement, Skyway and White Center will have their electrical light...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
