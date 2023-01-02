Read full article on original website
Dragedo66
4d ago
We need 11 players on defense, not 10, or 12, 11 players, this DC needs to be retired, his schemes are absolute trash!
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Questions Answered: Irv’s Return, Duke Shelley and Khyiris Tonga, Mock Draft Season
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
Madden Says No Wide Receiver Is Perfect
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, EA Sports dropped their highly anticipated Madden 23 installment. While the “99 Club” has drawn plenty of eyes over the last handful of years, only a select few make it into the fraternity. Now from a wide receiver standpoint, the game has shifted its stance.
3 Reasons to Give Backup QB Nick Mullens Significant Snaps in Week 18
Going into the Week 18 Bears game, Kirk Cousins – not Nick Mullens – is the QB1. Perhaps that’s the best course of action given the meltdown against the Packers in Week 17. One wonders, though, about the wisdom of leaning on Cousins for the full game. Would it be better to give the backup QB some opportunity?
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
A Look at all 4 Potential Wild Card Opponents for the Vikings
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings still do not have a set matchup for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With multiple options on the table, here’s a look at all 4 potential Wild Card opponents for the Vikings in a couple weeks.
Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 18 at Chicago Bears
The Minnesota Vikings head to Chicago for their regular season finale to take on the division rival Bears in Week 18. Chicago and Minnesota have already met once this season when the Vikings defeated them 29-22 in Week 5, but it has been nearly three months since we’ve seen the Bears take on the Vikings. Before the two teams kick off, let’s take a deep dive into this Bears team.
Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18
After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
4 Most Important Vikings in The Bears Matchup
Although the Minnesota Vikings may have little to play for when it comes to results this weekend, capping off the regular season with a victory can build momentum for the playoffs. It would be Kevin O’Connell’s first road win within the division, and Minnesota can immediately remove the sour taste from the Green Bay loss.
Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist
After missing out on the opportunity last year, Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is honored to be a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.
Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
ESPN Mock Draft Sends Vikings a CB
Among the Minnesota Vikings and NFL Draft communities, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid is considered one of the best minds in the field. In his first ESPN mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft, Reid sends the Vikings a CB in the first round in the form of South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
