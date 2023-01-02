ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 4

Dragedo66
4d ago

We need 11 players on defense, not 10, or 12, 11 players, this DC needs to be retired, his schemes are absolute trash!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purplePTSD.com

Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week

On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
purplePTSD.com

Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Madden Says No Wide Receiver Is Perfect

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, EA Sports dropped their highly anticipated Madden 23 installment. While the “99 Club” has drawn plenty of eyes over the last handful of years, only a select few make it into the fraternity. Now from a wide receiver standpoint, the game has shifted its stance.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request from the National Football League to host the AFC Championship game later in January. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the City has declined to host the NFL’s penultimate game due to scheduling conflicts. City officials added that the Indy convention center already […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
purplePTSD.com

Get to Know the Vikings Opponent: Week 18 at Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings head to Chicago for their regular season finale to take on the division rival Bears in Week 18. Chicago and Minnesota have already met once this season when the Vikings defeated them 29-22 in Week 5, but it has been nearly three months since we’ve seen the Bears take on the Vikings. Before the two teams kick off, let’s take a deep dive into this Bears team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18

After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

4 Most Important Vikings in The Bears Matchup

Although the Minnesota Vikings may have little to play for when it comes to results this weekend, capping off the regular season with a victory can build momentum for the playoffs. It would be Kevin O’Connell’s first road win within the division, and Minnesota can immediately remove the sour taste from the Green Bay loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice

The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

ESPN Mock Draft Sends Vikings a CB

Among the Minnesota Vikings and NFL Draft communities, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid is considered one of the best minds in the field. In his first ESPN mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft, Reid sends the Vikings a CB in the first round in the form of South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy