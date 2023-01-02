Read full article on original website
Carscoops
What’s The Best New Kia In Terms Of Bang For The Buck Today?
There are a lot of great cars out there today but finding a good value is considerably harder. That’s one reason that of all the brands out there we framed this QOTD around Kia. Many of their vehicles intend to offer great bang for your buck but which one is best?
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Carscoops
2024 VW ID.7 Electric Sedan Comes To CES With Up To 435-Mile Range
Volkswagen chose the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to preview its first fully electric sedan – the ID.7. The production version of the ID.Aero concept will launch in the second quarter of 2023. VW covered the exterior of the car with a “smart” camouflage, but they showed us the interior and detailed some of the tech features of the upcoming MEB-based model.
Carscoops
The Lagonda Rapide Had An Aston DB5 Heart, But An Edsel’s Face
Aston Martin has had a few goes at relaunching the Lagonda brand since the two became bedfellows in 1948, most famously with the wedgy, William Towns-designed Aston Martin Lagonda of the late 1970s and 1980s, and most recently with the 2015 Lagonda Taraf and an aborted electric luxury sedan project axed in 2021.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Carscoops
Can The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Beat The Honda Civic Type R In A Drag Race?
The Honda Civic Type R is the benchmark for hot hatchbacks in the eyes of many. In 2022, Toyota decided to muddy the waters with its GR Corolla. Now, the two top-tier hot hatches are getting tested on the drag strip. These two cars might sound similar on paper. In...
Carscoops
2023 Dodge Hornet Flaunts Its Italian Heritage In Turin
A striking prototype of the 2023 Dodge Hornet has been spied testing in Turin, Italy completely free from camouflage, letting us get a feel of what it looks like on the road. Dodge took off the covers to its Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover in August to much fanfare. Sure, it may be a Tonale with a slightly different bodywork but buyers don’t seem to care, so much so that Dodge received more than 14,000 pre-orders for it in the first 24 hours after its unveiling.
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport Looks The Part But Lacks The Oomph To Take On Ford’s Ranger Raptor
Toyota has launched a new flagship variant of the Hilux GR Sport in Australia featuring Dakar-inspired styling, a more powerful diesel engine, and a number of chassis modifications set to improve its handling and off-road capabilities. This is the fourth different GR Sport trim of the Toyota Hilux we come...
Carscoops
Hyundai Showcasing 10 New Startups At CES
Hyundai and Kia are showcasing a host of innovative startups at CES 2023 through their ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform. No less than 10 startups are running exhibits at the ZER01NE pavilion ranging from companies developing digital therapy for children with ADHD to advanced camera technologies that promise to provide a human-like wide field of view for smart robots.
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz To Use Nvidia Systems To Create Digital Twins Of Its Factories
Mercedes-Benz has started to use the Nvidia Omniverse platform to design and plan future manufacturing and assembly facilities. The announcement, made at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, will see the German car manufacturer use Nvidia’s advanced AI and metaverse technologies to create smarter and more efficient vehicle manufacturing.
Carscoops
Viral Tesla With Gasoline Generator On The Back In Ukraine Might Not Be So Special
A photograph of a Tesla Model 3 with a gasoline generator strapped to the back has been making the rounds on social media lately. Some suggest that it’s being used to turn the Tesla into a hybrid by extending range while others say that it’s simply being transported. Here’s what we know and what we don’t about this interesting photo.
Carscoops
VW ID.7 Spied During Winter Testing After CES Preview
A few hours after Volkswagen previewed its first fully electric sedan with a special camouflage wrap at CES, Las Vegas, our spy photographers nabbed a new prototype of the VW ID.7 during winter testing in Europe. While we had seen ID.7 prototypes – previously known as Aero B – in...
Carscoops
2,012 HP Estrema Fulminea Set To Attempt Nurburgring EV Record This Fall
We haven’t heard much from Automobili Estrema since the company unveiled the 2,012 hp (1,500 kW / 2,040 PS) Fulminea in 2021. However, the model is back in the spotlight as the brand has provided an update and revealed the first production model will be unveiled this June. Shortly thereafter in September, Automobili Estrema will travel to the Nürburgring and attempt to set a new lap record for electric sports cars on the Nordschleife.
Carscoops
ZF Unveils Autonomous Electric Shuttle With 80 Mile Range
ZF is best known for making transmissions, but they’ve used CES to unveil an autonomous shuttle. Simply called Next Generation Shuttle, the model features Level 4 autonomous driving technology which relies on lidar, radar, camera, and audio sensors to give the model a detailed view of its surroundings. ZF’s autonomous driving software, known as Virtual Driver, then processes all of that information to enable the vehicle to drive itself in urban environments. The company also noted there are multiple redundancies to ensure “full functionality” as well as high reliability.
Carscoops
Ford F-Series Hangs On To Title Of America’s Best Seller In 2022 For The 41st Consecutive Year
Ford reported today that the F-Series has retained the title of America’s best-selling pickup truck for the 46th year in a row. That title did not, however, come with a sales record for the vehicle, as deliveries were down 12 percent in 2022. The blue oval said on Tuesday...
Carscoops
Mercedes Becomes First Automaker To Get Approval For Level 3 Autonomy In The U.S.
Mercedes-Benz said today that it has received regulatory approval to operate Level 3 autonomous driving function on Nevada’s roads. That makes it the first automaker to earn such an approval in the United States. The automaker made the announcement today at CES, per Autonews, and the function will be...
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Carscoops
Peugeot Inception Concept Is A 671-HP EV With Video Game Steering
Despite abandoning plans to re-launch the brand in North America, Peugeot chose CES in Las Vegas to reveal a concept car that hints how its next generation of electric sedans and SUVs will look starting in 2025. The Inception takes the form of a futuristic four-seat sedan that rides on...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Reinvents The ‘Wackeldackle’ Nodding Dog With Superdackle
Mercedes-Benz has partnered up with an emerging entertainment brand by the name of Superplastic and collaborated on a number of projects. The partnership announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has spawned a new character to the Superplastic universe dubbed Superdackle, conceived as a reinterpretation of the Wackeldackel nodding dog ornament often seen on the dashboards of motorists.
