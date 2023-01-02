Read full article on original website
Jack Hamilton Jr.
4d ago
Autopsies for what! We know how they died that makes absolutely no sence to do an autopsy
Reply(2)
11
Gooch
4d ago
So when the accident happened and before they put 2 and 2 together, the article said he had a gunshot wound but died because of the heat and flames of the vehicle. Talk about some karma
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkok.com
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Pa. woman accused of not reporting a death and then stealing from the deceased
WILLIAMSPORT-A homeless Lycoming County woman is accused of not reporting a man’s death and then stealing from the deceased. Amber Nicole Burkhart, 33, was charged Friday with abuse of corpse and theft. She was committed to the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Lycoming Regional Police say they...
Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
Autopsy shows man linked to shooting outside Geisinger Medical Center killed himself while driving
BLOOMSBURG — The former boyfriend of the woman killed outside Geisinger Medical Center last Friday died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as he was driving on a Columbia County highway. That was the finding of an autopsy on Donald Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, Coroner Jeremy...
Towanda man sentenced for beating woman, killing & burning her dog
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man accused of beating a woman enough to send her to the hospital with serious injuries and brutally killing her dog is headed to prison for decades, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Kevin Jara Sanchez was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 after pleading guilty to felony counts of […]
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County coroner rules arson victim's death a homicide
There's an update to a deadly arson in Luzerne County. The coroner is now ruling the victim's death a homicide.
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
abc27.com
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack
LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
Kohberger Victims, Roommate Were Reportedly Awake During Idaho Slayings: Affidavit
The probable cause affidavit in the quadruple murders of University of Idaho students was unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5 as prime suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in court, suggesting that at least one of the victims and one surviving roommate were awake during the crimes. It was ultimately DNA on the button...
WOLF
Husband dead, wife arrested in connection to fatal fire at Kingston apartment complex
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a fire at a Kingston apartment complex. Officials say a preliminary arraignment was held today for 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls, a woman accused of setting the fire that killed one man and displaced nine others early Wednesday morning.
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
Man Who Killed Girlfriend At Large In PA: State Police
There's a killer on the loose in Pennsylvania, state police believe. Troopers were called to a home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster Township, Luzerne County at about 7 p.m. for reports of shots fired. On arrival, officers found 35-year-old Jessica Romano with a gunshot wound to her head. She was...
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 13