ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Comments / 13

Jack Hamilton Jr.
4d ago

Autopsies for what! We know how they died that makes absolutely no sence to do an autopsy

Reply(2)
11
Gooch
4d ago

So when the accident happened and before they put 2 and 2 together, the article said he had a gunshot wound but died because of the heat and flames of the vehicle. Talk about some karma

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting… The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies following construction site accident, coroner says

An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
EMMAUS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash claims life of 17-year-old

Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Charges filed in Susquehanna County after sheep attack

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating dog law violations following a sheep attack. State police say the incident happened on Monday morning, just before 10:00, when an unconfined dog attacked a domestic sheep. PSP says the investigation is ongoing, and they have charged the dog’s owner with multiple dog law […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
KINGSTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne

HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy