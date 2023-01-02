Read full article on original website
Man charged after firing shots at driver in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is behind bars after a road rage incident in Luzerne County. Investigators say Erik Viquez fired shots at another person's car on the Cross Valley Expressway in Kingston early Wednesday morning as they tried to change lanes. No one in the other car...
Police investigating shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
WOLF
Two men injured following alleged knife attack by Bradford County woman
SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman is being held at the Bradford County Prison after police say she attacked two men with a knife inside a home she was staying at with her boyfriend. Police were called to a home in the 300 block of North Keystone Avenue...
Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
WOLF
Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
Scranton man charged with firing gun during Cross Valley road rage incident
KINGSTON — A man from Scranton was arraigned Thursday on allegations he fired a shot at another vehicle during an exchange of hand gestu
Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings
WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Friday. A shackled Tyquan Lassiter, 27, was smiling as he entered a Luzerne County courtroom and sat next to his attorneys, upsetting the family and friends of homicide victim Peter McCoy.
WOLF
Police: Man chases husband with axe, threatens to burn down home
ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing after allegedly chasing his husband with an axe and threatening to burn down their house with him inside. According to Skook News, troopers were called to a home on Brock Street in Ashland...
WOLF
Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit while crossing a busy road in Lackawanna County. Moosic police say the 56-year-old was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket Wednesday evening, and that's when she was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers remained on the scene. Police...
Knife attack by Sayre woman leaves two men injured
Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County coroner rules arson victim's death a homicide
There's an update to a deadly arson in Luzerne County. The coroner is now ruling the victim's death a homicide.
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
WLWT 5
Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with entrapment reported on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Police searching for assault suspect in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting someone at a New Year's Eve party in Wyoming County. Officials say Thomas Michael Lisowski attacked the owner of a home in Nicholson Township with a knife during a New Year's Eve party around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Man dies after fire in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
