Newswatch 16

Police investigating shots fired in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired. Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of gunfire. Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Three arrested, one accused of assaulting officer after found driving stolen car

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Three men were taken into custody in Luzerne County after police say they were found driving a stolen vehicle. According to the Hazleton Police Department, around 2 AM Wednesday. officers received notification that a vehicle with a stolen PA Registration license plate was located in the area of Seybert and 3rd streets.
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Suspects linked to Kingston fatal shooting waive hearings

WILKES-BARRE — Two men charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting in Kingston last year waived their rights to a preliminary hearing Friday. A shackled Tyquan Lassiter, 27, was smiling as he entered a Luzerne County courtroom and sat next to his attorneys, upsetting the family and friends of homicide victim Peter McCoy.
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

Police: Man chases husband with axe, threatens to burn down home

ASHLAND, SCHUYKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County man is behind bars awaiting a preliminary hearing after allegedly chasing his husband with an axe and threatening to burn down their house with him inside. According to Skook News, troopers were called to a home on Brock Street in Ashland...
ASHLAND, PA
WOLF

Juveniles charged, cars damaged from rocks in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three vehicles were damaged Tuesday night after officials say two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from an overhead bridge in Scranton. According to officials, two juveniles were seen throwing rocks from the railroad bridge over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. They are both facing criminal...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Knife attack by Sayre woman leaves two men injured

Sayre, Pa. — A woman allegedly attacked two men with a knife after being woken up inside a Sayre home in which she was staying with her boyfriend. Desiree Deanna Holmes had to be held down by two men as they struggled to get the weapon away from her, police said. She allegedly bit one of the men and cut the other with a small knife during the assault, Sayre Borough Police said. ...
SAYRE, PA
pahomepage.com

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal crashes on Birney Avenue in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday night, a pedestrian was killed after being hit on a busy Lackawanna County road. But this would not be the first or even the second time someone was killed there within the year. The crash will actually be the fourth pedestrian-related accident on this busy road within the […]
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dies after fire in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

