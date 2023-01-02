ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

wach.com

Storms pushing out of SC Midlands - Tornado Watch ends

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Storms are east of the WACH Fox Midlands, but rain will continue today.. The Tornado Watch has ended and the threat for severe weather is over. We saw 5 Tornado Warnings and several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, especially in the central and southern Midlands. The storms...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WALB 10

A new year brings new gas prices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
GEORGIA STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT

