Storms pushing out of SC Midlands - Tornado Watch ends
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Storms are east of the WACH Fox Midlands, but rain will continue today.. The Tornado Watch has ended and the threat for severe weather is over. We saw 5 Tornado Warnings and several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, especially in the central and southern Midlands. The storms...
How much more snow for Utah?
After feet of snowfall in our mountain areas this weekend, heavy snowfall will remain in the forecast into Monday
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in South Carolina.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is South Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Palmetto State's best public high schools.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
What will be closed on January 2nd
New Year's Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?
Murder warrant issued for Fayetteville man in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
A Fayetteville man is being sought by South Carolina authorities in a fatal shooting there on New Year's Eve, according to a news release from the Sumpter. South Carolina, Police Department. A murder warrant has been issued for Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, in the death of Channing Goodman, 46....
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
