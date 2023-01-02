ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Ballston Spa Pop Warner Cheer Wins the National Championship

Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a great story. The Ballston Spa Pop Warner Cheer Teams went down to Nationals in Florida and the Varsity Team ended up winning the National Championship!. Their routine had zero deductions which means they had a near flawless performance on the...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Capital Region Weather Stats. for December 2022 and the Past Year

The expectation going into December 2022 was that the month would skew cold and likely be the coldest of the three 2022-23 winter months with an active and highly variable weather pattern. In the end, despite a significant cold period from the 10th through the 15th with cold again at times during the week of the 18th and especially through the Christmas weekend, the monthly mean temperature of 31.9 degrees was 1.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 thirty year climate normal. The warm periods early in the month, with a three consecutive day run in the 50s from the 6th through the 8th, and again at the close of the month, with record warmth on the 30th and 31st, were so warm that they more than balanced out the cold that did occur.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany looking for various funding sources to cover repair costs for City Hall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Albany’s City Hall is in need of major repairs – about $15 million worth, according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The roof needs to be completely replaced. It is well over 50 years old. There are integrity issues with the tiles on the roof. We have a major issue with the clock tower where some pieces separated and fell and so that had to be netted and we continue to see that deterioration,” said Sheehan.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Could student-led tutoring be secret weapon against pandemic learning loss?

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As many school districts suffer poor test scores, one seems to be finding some success. CBS 6 has been reporting a lot about learning loss, which has only become worse during the pandemic. From tanking test scores, to students being several grades behind in subjects, it's a problem facing students and educators daily.
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained

COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
TROY, NY
WRGB

A look at the numbers as violent crime rises in Albany

It's been six months and one day since Debbie Eley's daughter was gunned down in Albany. "She was definitely missed this holiday. The grief of losing a child is overwhelming. Some days overbearing, and the difficulties of realizing that she'll never be on this earth again is really a hard pill to swallow most days.," said Eley.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Knife, 'imitation' guns recovered, two arrested in connection to mall fight, say police

Two 18-year-olds have been charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons charges following an investigation into a fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was located with...
WRGB

Troy felon pleads guilty to federal firearm, drug charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A convicted felon from Troy pled guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge...
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy