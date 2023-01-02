ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Erdogan asks Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war. He told Putin that "calls for peace and negotiations...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Mali avoids sanctions over detention of Ivorian soldiers

West African leaders will not go through with a threat to sanction Mali for jailing 46 Ivorian soldiers, the regional ECOWAS bloc said Wednesday, adding it will give time for Togo's mediation in the diplomatic spat to bear fruit. Malian authorities detained the Ivorian troops after they arrived at Bamako...
New Israel government hits back over Palestinian recourse to UN

Israel's new hard-right government announced Friday that it will withhold some Palestinian Authority revenues in response to its move to seek "consequences" from the United Nations for the Israeli occupation. The decision was taken at the first security cabinet meeting of the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,...
Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine 'not credible': EU's Borrell

Russia's announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is "not credible", the EU's top diplomat said Friday, labelling it "hypocrisy". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. "It...
Strike stirs unease in Russia over army's handling of campaign

The deadliest Ukrainian strike on Russian troops reported so far has reignited criticism of Moscow's mobilisation drive and laid bare a lack of trust in officials almost a year into the offensive. The Russian army announced 89 soldiers were killed when Kyiv struck a temporary base in the Russian-occupied town...
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire

Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
War in Ukraine: from invasion to Putin ceasefire call

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, sparking the worst conflict in Europe in decades. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the war, which has been marked by multiple setbacks for Russian forces in the face of an epic fightback by Ukraine. Here is a timeline of the main...
Ukraine dismisses Russian ceasefire declaration as 'propaganda'

Ukraine on Thursday rejected Russia's declaration of a ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas as "hypocrisy" and "propaganda", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday. Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to...
Egyptians hit by soaring food prices as crisis bites

Public anger has been growing for months in Egypt over a severe dollar crunch and soaring food prices. But for many a money-saving tip from a state body has been the last straw. As families have struggled to purchase household staples, an Egyptian government agency praised an alternative, cheap protein...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 318 of the invasion

The US will provide a new weapons aid package for Ukraine and its neighbours worth more than $3.75bn (£3.1bn), the White House has announced, including for the first time several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles. The package includes a $2.85bn drawdown from the Pentagon’s stocks that will be sent directly to Ukraine and $225m in foreign military financing to build the long-term capacity and support the modernisation of Ukraine’s military, the White House said.
Venezuela opposition hammers final nail in Guaido's 'interim' leadership

Venezuela's opposition replaced Juan Guaido Thursday as the head of a foreign-backed parallel congress, hammering the final nail in the coffin of his "interim government." Guaido was recognized as Venezuela's legitimate head of state by some 50 governments including the United States after elections in 2018 won by President Nicolas Maduro but widely dismissed as fraudulent.
Iraq eyes international football comeback with Gulf Cup

Iraq on Friday welcomed football teams from across the region for the Gulf Cup, ending nearly three decades of repeated bans on international matches in the war-torn and corruption-plagued country. The tournament in the southern city of Basra brings together eight teams, with Friday's opening match seeing the host nation...
Women's rights under 'systematic' attack: UN rights chief

From Afghanistan and Iran to rampant misogynistic vitriol online, the UN rights chief said he was appalled at "systematic" efforts to strip women of their rights, but believed they would ultimately fail. In an interview with AFP, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he wanted to...
Elderly left behind as young people leave eastern Ukraine

Many towns across eastern Ukraine's hard-hit Donetsk region have seen dramatic falls in population, with those remaining being primarily the elderly and people with limited mobility. "All the young people left" explains Yulia Tuskova, an 88-year old, as she carries plastic sheeting home to cover her damaged windows, "only the old people remain". The situation is growing worse as intense fighting in the region continues and winter conditions grow harsher.
No surprise in hard-hit Bakhmut as Putin's ceasefire fails

Like every other day this week, holdout residents of this all-but-destroyed city on Ukraine's front line flocked to a ground-floor humanitarian aid centre Friday, desperate for food and internet access. And like every other day this week, shelling rained down around Bakhmut into the afternoon, despite President Vladimir Putin's demand...

