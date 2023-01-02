Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
$3 million plan to renovate OTR rec center has community members concerned
CINCINNATI — A $3 million plan to renovate the Over-the-Rhine recreation center has community members raising their brows. The back-and-forth over the space used by many families and children is in the early stages of enhancements. While organizers are drafting some major adjustments, neighbors are concerned the new center...
WLWT 5
Cavalcade of Customs is coming to Duke Energy Convention Center this January
CINCINNATI — O'Reilly Auto Parts is presenting the 63rd annual Cavalcade of Customs at the Duke Energy Convention Center this January. The Cavalcade of Customs is a car show featuring hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, motorcycles, trucks and more. The event will include contests, awards and celebrity guest...
WLWT 5
Brent Spence Bridge plan brings new possibilities for West End
COVINGTON, Ky. — New ideas are in the mix a day after President Joe Biden came to Covington to talk about his infrastructure plan and the Brent Spence Bridge. The plan brings $1.6 billion to the bridge project that will build a companion bridge to the Brent Spence just west of the current span.
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Disabled semi prompts engineers to close road in Maineville
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — The Kings Local School District announced a road closure in Warren County onFacebook, Thursday afternoon. According to the post, the Warren County Engineer's Office has closed Grandin Road and Kings Mills Road due to a disabled semi truck blocking the roadway. Click the video player above...
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Crash slows evening traffic on south I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — A crash is delaying traffic on the interstate in Camp Washington, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 75 at Hopple Street. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill. Cameras...
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon. According to police, westbound...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Butler Philharmonic kicks off 2023 with concert featuring Cristian Fatu
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Bulter Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off 2023 with the first of its annual performances at the SORG Opera House this January. Cristian Fatu, a BPO audience favorite, will return to perform Felix Mendelssohn's famous Violin Concerto. The orchestra will play three of Mendelssohn's most iconic...
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
