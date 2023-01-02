ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

King cake season returns to Baton Rouge for Mardi Gras 2023

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Friday marks the start of the Carnival season, which means bakeries like Gambinos in Baton Rouge will start selling hundreds of king cakes daily. Based out of New Orleans, Gambino’s has been making king cakes for more than 70 years. In Baton Rouge, the bakery hires a special crew to make about 800 king cakes each day.
The 2023 Mardi Gras calendar of parades in Baton Rouge

Save these dates—it’s time for Mardi Gras parades around town. We’ve organized them chronologically, so all you have to do is write them down in your planner (or screenshot this article). If you’re a Mardi Gras super fan, some krewes have already released their themes, so it may be time to start planning your outfit, too.
Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
Picardy-Perkins connector construction delayed to 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Progress continues for a new four-lane roadway off Perkins Road all the way to Mall of Louisiana Blvd. But construction has been delayed until 2024. The project broke ground in January 2021. The goal is to have a bridge over Dawson Creek, an underpass...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge native was named one of the contestants competing for a rose in the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”. Vanessa Dinh, 23, a Louisiana State University graduate and restaurant marketer, will compete in the 27th season alongside 31 other women for the final rose from 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross.
Baton Rouge getting $3.6 million in hurricane relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city of Baton Rouge will be receiving millions in Hurricane Ida relief from FEMA. A total of $3,697,878.58 will be reimbursed to the city for emergency operations after the hurricane, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. “Hurricane Ida devastated families in Southeast Louisiana,...
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
