Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford

Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
Floyd Mayweather still earns more money than 95% of pro boxers

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ruled the world of boxing for over two decades. That’s an indisputable fact. Mayweather has always been happy with his accomplishments, having fought and defeated some of the best fighters of his generation. He’s still one of the biggest names on the exhibition circuit and...
Rolando 'Rolly' Romero Believes That Spence Is Avoiding Him

Rolando “Rolly” Romero had good reason to believe that his star power was on the verge of reaching unprecedented highs. With a victory over Gervonta “Tank” Davis representing his final hurdle, Romero’s confidence vaulted through the roof as their May of 2022 showdown neared. But,...
Cris Cyborg comments on Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “That was the first physical aggression in the video”

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the footage of Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Nicholson On Andrade Showdown: “It’s A New Beginning For Me, I Can Rewrite My Story”

Had Demond Nicholson taken a peek into a crystal ball before turning pro in 2013, he would’ve been horrified. With 10 consecutive KO victories to kick off his career, the Maryland native was completely convinced that fame, fortune, and championship glory were well on its way. Up until this point, however, Nicholson’s initial thoughts were proven to be spurious.
Why Dillon Danis pulled out of KSI boxing fight: Who will YouTuber face next instead in London?

Fight fans will still have to wait once again for Dillon Danis to compete in his first pro fight since 2019. Danis will no longer be fighting KSI in a boxing bout on January 14. The fight was going to be inside Wembley Stadium in London. Mams Taylor, KSI’s manager, broke the news. He claimed that Danis’ team told him the fighter's been dealing with multiple issues that forced the bout to get nixed.
Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Face To Face at Final Presser

Boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García went face to face Thursday and exchanged shoves before cooler heads prevailed at the final press conference before they meet for Davis’ WBA Lightweight Title this Saturday, January 7 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Gervonta Davis - Table Set For a Big 2023?

There’s no doubt Baltimore’s 28-year old lightweight contender and former Jr. lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is a star. His ticket sales from coast to coast are all the evidence anyone needs of that. This Saturday (Showtime PPV, 8 PM EST), after a 2022 campaign where...
