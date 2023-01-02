Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Florida Gators baseball mailbag / Jan. 6th edition
The Florida Gators baseball team is just 42 days away from opening their 2023 season with a three-game series against Charleston Southern on February 17th. Kevin O’Sullivan’s club has disappointed in postseason play over the last few years, failing to make a Super Regional since 2018. The talent...
Gator Country
Where Florida sits with the transfer portal right now
After signing just 20 players in December, Florida still has a bit of room under the 85-scholarship cap for the upcoming season. There is still some uncertainty about how much, as some players who have hit the transfer portal could remove their names and decide to stay. Still more could enter it, as the deadline to put a name in is January 18. That deadline is solely to enter the portal; they can choose a destination anytime afterwards.
Gator Country
Florida Versus Georgia Basketball Preview
Following a loss at home to Texas A&M the Gators (7-7, 0-2 SEC) will now shift their focus to Saturday’s contest against the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC). This game will of course mean the return to Gainesville for Mike White who led the Florida basketball program for seven seasons before taking the Georgia job. White’s record at Florida was 142-88, with an Elite Eight in 2017 being the highlight of his tenure.
floridagators.com
Welcome Back, Hall-of-Famer Lon Kruger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There will be two former Florida basketball coaches in the house Saturday afternoon. Two of the five winningest in program history, in fact. Well after the Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center crowd has greeted Georgia coach Mike White in his return to campus (however that might go down), Gator fans surely will stand and cheer the introduction of Lon Kruger, the first coach to guide UF to a Final Four and now a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame following his induction in November.
Gator Country
Gators Fall At Home To Texas A&M
The Gators were able to battle back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short, losing to the Texas A&M aggies at home by a score of 66-63. Florida had their opportunities at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but their late game offense betrayed them, coming up empty with sweeping floaters clanging off the rim. Now 0-2 in SEC play the Gators will have some work to do to get to where they want to be in the league, and that starts on Saturday when they take on former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz routs P.K. Yonge in cross-town matchup
After a tough three-game stretch against good competition, the Buchholz boys basketball team found itself struggling offensively. But that changed in a big way on Wednesday night as the Bobcats rallied from an early deficit to rout cross-town rival P.K. Yonge, 78-63, at home. “We’ve had a really, really tough...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
BET
Real Rosewood Foundation Marks 100 Years Since Town’s Devastating Race Massacre
One-hundred years ago this week, the thriving Black town of Rosewood, Florida, was destroyed by a white supremacist mob. This Saturday (Jan. 7), the Real Rosewood Foundation will commemorate the centennial at Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville, Florida, about an hour outside of Rosewood. The plaza is where lynchings once occurred in what was then known as the town square in Gainesville.
WCJB
Retired ACFR and Local IAFF 2852 Chapter recognize Sonny’s BBQ and founder with Rescuers of Rescuers honor
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Retired members of Alachua County Fire Rescue and Local IAFF 2852 Chapter will recognize Sonny’s BBQ and founder Sonny Tillman with the Rescuers of Rescuers honor. The award is given to the restaurant and it’s founder for the support they have given the organization since...
WCJB
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots. The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly. Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage. Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day...
WCJB
Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
UF Faculty Senate chair: DeSantis administration directive sends ‘chilling message’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida faculty leader pushed back Thursday against a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration that colleges and universities give state leaders information about resources used for activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. Amanda Phalin, chairwoman of the UF...
WCJB
Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville will be swearing-in new local leaders on Thursday. Gainesville Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward and Commissioners-Elect Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits will all be sworn in. Denise Ferrero will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor-Elect Ward. Walter Green will swear in Commissioner-Elect Book and...
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01
Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
WCJB
GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
alachuachronicle.com
Williams Elementary is home to district’s principal and assistant principal of the year
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The principal and assistant principal of Williams Elementary School have been selected as Alachua County Public Schools’ Principal and Assistant Principal of the year and will now go on to represent the district in the statewide recognition programs. Principal Anyana Stokes and Assistant Principal...
fox35orlando.com
Injured baby taken to Florida hospital after days of no medical attention; man arrested: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing a child neglect charge after police said he brought a baby to a Florida hospital with broken limbs and many cuts and scrapes. Justin Shavers, 19, was arrested and booked into an Alachua County jail for having the 1-year-old for days before seeking medical attention and for knowing the child was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
