Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida Gators baseball mailbag / Jan. 6th edition

The Florida Gators baseball team is just 42 days away from opening their 2023 season with a three-game series against Charleston Southern on February 17th. Kevin O’Sullivan’s club has disappointed in postseason play over the last few years, failing to make a Super Regional since 2018. The talent...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Where Florida sits with the transfer portal right now

After signing just 20 players in December, Florida still has a bit of room under the 85-scholarship cap for the upcoming season. There is still some uncertainty about how much, as some players who have hit the transfer portal could remove their names and decide to stay. Still more could enter it, as the deadline to put a name in is January 18. That deadline is solely to enter the portal; they can choose a destination anytime afterwards.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Versus Georgia Basketball Preview

Following a loss at home to Texas A&M the Gators (7-7, 0-2 SEC) will now shift their focus to Saturday’s contest against the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC). This game will of course mean the return to Gainesville for Mike White who led the Florida basketball program for seven seasons before taking the Georgia job. White’s record at Florida was 142-88, with an Elite Eight in 2017 being the highlight of his tenure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Welcome Back, Hall-of-Famer Lon Kruger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There will be two former Florida basketball coaches in the house Saturday afternoon. Two of the five winningest in program history, in fact. Well after the Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center crowd has greeted Georgia coach Mike White in his return to campus (however that might go down), Gator fans surely will stand and cheer the introduction of Lon Kruger, the first coach to guide UF to a Final Four and now a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame following his induction in November.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators Fall At Home To Texas A&M

The Gators were able to battle back from an early deficit but ultimately came up short, losing to the Texas A&M aggies at home by a score of 66-63. Florida had their opportunities at the end of the game to tie or take the lead but their late game offense betrayed them, coming up empty with sweeping floaters clanging off the rim. Now 0-2 in SEC play the Gators will have some work to do to get to where they want to be in the league, and that starts on Saturday when they take on former coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz routs P.K. Yonge in cross-town matchup

After a tough three-game stretch against good competition, the Buchholz boys basketball team found itself struggling offensively. But that changed in a big way on Wednesday night as the Bobcats rallied from an early deficit to rout cross-town rival P.K. Yonge, 78-63, at home. “We’ve had a really, really tough...
GAINESVILLE, FL
BET

Real Rosewood Foundation Marks 100 Years Since Town’s Devastating Race Massacre

One-hundred years ago this week, the thriving Black town of Rosewood, Florida, was destroyed by a white supremacist mob. This Saturday (Jan. 7), the Real Rosewood Foundation will commemorate the centennial at Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville, Florida, about an hour outside of Rosewood. The plaza is where lynchings once occurred in what was then known as the town square in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. “You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

LEVY ARRESTS 12/26-01/01

Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday. GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Injured baby taken to Florida hospital after days of no medical attention; man arrested: police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing a child neglect charge after police said he brought a baby to a Florida hospital with broken limbs and many cuts and scrapes. Justin Shavers, 19, was arrested and booked into an Alachua County jail for having the 1-year-old for days before seeking medical attention and for knowing the child was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

